Sandy Carmichael: Scotland great to be remembered with a minute’s silence as current squad take inspiration

Co-captain Jamie Ritchie said Carmichael's achievements should be an inspiration to all Scottish players. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Carmichael, one of the finest and most courageous players the country has produced, died this week at the age of 77.

He will be remembered with a minute’s silence before the Tonga match.

Jamie Ritchie, the Scotland co-captain, revealed that coach Gregor Townsend spoke yesterday to the squad about Carmichael and his importance to Scottish rugby.

Sandy Carmichael on the attack for Scotland in the 1974/75 season. The prop will be remembered with a minute's silence before the Tonga game.

“Gregor spoke about it in our meeting in the morning,” said Ritchie. “I think he was the first Scottish player to reach 50 caps, which was obviously a huge achievement and something that should be an inspiration to all Scottish players.

“There will be a moment’s silence before the game and he will be in our thoughts during the game.”

Carmichael twice toured with the Lions and famously showed great coverage and restraint in the face of severe provocation when subjected to a brutal attack in a game against Canterbury in New Zealand in 1971.

The prop sustained five fractures of the cheekbone, yet played on until the final whistle. The injuries were so severe he was ruled out of the remainder of the tour, missing out on the chance of a Test cap against the All Blacks.

Fans are returning to a Scotland match at Murrayfield for the first time in 19 months today and a crowd of around 30,000 is expected. It would be the largest crowd for a Scotland v Tonga game in 20 years.