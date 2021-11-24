Rugby players given permission to switch national teams - but only if they ‘stand down’ for three years

Rugby has given the green light for international players to transfer from one country to another if they can demonstrate “a close and credible link to that union via birthright”.

By Graham Bean
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:27 pm
World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont: “We have listened to our membership and players.” (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The player may change unions only once and must also stand down from international rugby for 36 months before switching.

He or she must either be born in the country to which they wish to transfer or have a parent or grandparent born there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

World Rugby says the changes are about “fairness and integrity” and will help “the global competitiveness” of the sport. They will apply from 1 January 2022.

National identity in rugby has long been a thorny issue. The Pacific Island nations have suffered more than most, losing talented players to New Zealand and Australia in particular.

Read More

Read More
Ross Thompson extends Glasgow Warriors stay by signing new contract

Now those players will have the opportunity to revert back to the country of their birthright - provided they have not played Test rugby for three years.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We have listened to our membership and players and sought to update the regulation recognising the modern professional rugby environment without compromising the integrity of the international game.”

Scotland have been one of the main beneficiaries of rugby’s residency rule which allows players to represent the country in which they live after three years, regardless of any link.

The time period has since been extended to five years but a number of the current Scotland squad qualified under the three-year rule including Duhan van der Merwe, Sam Johnson, Oli Kebble and, most recently, Pierre Schoeman.

Under the new amendment, they could now revert but only after “standing down” for 36 months.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week Subscribe to us today

ScotlandNew ZealandAustralia
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.