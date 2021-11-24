Ross Thompson extends Glasgow Warriors stay by signing new contract

Ross Thompson has signed a contract extension with Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old won his first international cap last month in the 60-14 victory over Tonga at Murrayfield, reward for a string of excellent club performances in 2021.

He won the man of the match award on his first start for Glasgow in the 23-22 victory over Edinburgh at Scotstoun in January and has been a mainstay of the side since.

Thompson is part of an exciting crop of young players to break through at the club and force their way into the Scotland squad. Team-mates Rufus McLean, Jamie Dobie and Rory Darge were all called up for the Autumn Nations Series, with McLean and Dobie also being capped against Tonga. Injury forced Darge to drop out of the squad.

Ross Thompson in action against Tonga on his Scotland debut last month. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Warriors have not revealed the length of Thompson’s contract extension but it is understood to be two years. The player said signing the new deal was an “easy decision”.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with Glasgow over the last 12 months or so, getting to know the boys and getting out and playing for this club,” Thompson told glasgowwarriors.org.

“It’s been so good to have the fans back in the stands – the older boys had talked a lot about the impact they make, and having only played in front of empty stadia until this season it’s been such a great atmosphere at Scotstoun with everyone back in. You can see how much of a boost they give everyone on the pitch.

Ross Thompson kicked two conversions after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 60-14 win over Tonga. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It’s also been really great to be able to represent this club with a lot of guys I’ve come through the age-grades with. I’ve played a lot of rugby with guys like Rufus, Ollie [Smith], Jamie and Rory over the last couple of years in particular, and to be able to step out onto the pitch with some of your closest mates makes everything that much more enjoyable.

“I’m just looking to kick on and build now. I really enjoyed being in the Scotland environment and that’s definitely something I want to experience more of, but my primary focus is giving my all for Glasgow and helping this club challenge at the top of the table.”

Such was his impact, Thompson won young player and player of the season awards at the end of the 2020-21 campaign despite only making his Glasgow debut in January. His good form has continued into the current season and he has now scored 135 points in 19 appearances in Glasgow colours. Only Tommy Hayes took fewer matches to reach a century of points for the club.

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said: “Ross is an outstanding individual who has really impressed us this last year.

“He’s taken his chances both at club and international level well and is maturing into a quality number 10.

“We’re pleased he has committed himself to the club for the future and I’m sure he will continue to develop with the attitude he’s shown so far.”