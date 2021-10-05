Ross Thompson is going to be world class insists Glasgow Warriors coach

Ross Thompson, the Glasgow Warriors stand-off, has the potential to develop into a world class player according to the club’s new attack coach.

By Graham Bean
Tuesday, 5th October 2021
Ross Thompson offers a 'triple threat' according to Glasgow Warriors attack coach Nigel Carolan. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS
The 21-year-old made his breakthrough in the second half of last season and won a call-up to the Scotland squad in June.

He was denied a cap when the summer schedule was cancelled but Glasgow attack coach Nigel Carolan believes the fly-half has the variation in his game to develop into a player of real substance.

Ross Thompson is a young player who is quite impressionable at the moment,” said Carolan who joined the club in the summer from Connacht.

“His natural instinct is to run the ball but you saw at the back end of last season that he’s got a really good kicking game. And when I spoke to him in the review this week it was about finding the balance because he has a triple threat; he’s got a running game, he’s got a passing game and he’s got a kicking game. It’s about selecting which one to use at the right time.

“Sometimes he’s get a bit flat when he wants to kick and a bit deep when he wants to run but for a young fella who’s got the triple threat he just needs that little bit of balance. When he figures that out - and he’s going to figure it out because he has a feel for it - he’s going to be world class.”

Thompson made his first start for Glasgow in the 1872 Cup win over Edinburgh in January and was named man of the match.

