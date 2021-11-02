Rory Sutherland out of Scotland squad as Gregor Townsend calls up Robin Hislop, Nick Auterac, Javan Sebastien

Rory Sutherland trained with Scotland last week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The loosehead was forced to pull out of Worcester Warriors’ game against Sale Sharks on Saturday ahead of kick-off with a side muscle injury and he will miss Sunday’s autumn Test against the Wallabies at BT Murrayfield.

As expected, Rory Darge is also unavailable having not recovered from the ankle injury which caused him to miss Scotland’s 60-14 win over Tonga on Saturday.

Magnus Bradbury and Damien Hoyland have also dropped out of Gregor Townsend’s squad but the coach has added three uncapped props to his selection.

Nick Auterac of Northampton Saints has been called up by Scotland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton loosehead Nick Auterac, a former England Under-20 international who qualifies through his Scottish grandmother, has been called up. The 28-year-old moved to Northampton in January from Harlequins.

He is joined in the squad by Javan Sebastien, the Scarlets tighthead who is a former Wales under-18 international. The 27-year-old was born in Carmarthen but qualifies for Scotland through his father who was born and raised in Edinburgh. Sebastien signed to Glasgow Warriors on a partnership contract in the 2015-16 season and was farmed out to Ayr.

The third prop added to the squad is Robin Hislop, the Dumfries-born loosehead who was capped at Scotland under-20 level 11 years ago. The 29-year-old is currently with Wasps after spells at Doncaster Knights, Ayr and Edinburgh.

All three props were part of Scotland’s summer squad but the matches against England A, Romania and Georgia all had to be cancelled due to Covid.

Scott Cummings has also joined up with the squad but will not be available for selection as he recovers from an operation on his hand.