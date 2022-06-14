Rob Harley seals French rugby move after Glasgow Warriors exit

Rob Harley has signed for French Pro D2 club Carcassonne. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The experienced forward was released by Glasgow Warriors and has signed a two-year deal with the Pro D2 club.

Harley, 32, is Glasgow’s appearances record holder and was part of the side that won the Guinness Pro12 in season 2014-15.

“I think France would be cool – a different culture and a different language,” Harley said. “I studied French in school a fair bit and I’ve tried to keep it up, although I wouldn’t say that I’m fluent. I think having the language, though, would help ease the transition if I was to go there.

“When we’ve played French teams in Europe I’ve seen a hard, physical edge to their game. So if that’s where I end up playing it would be interesting to see that and take on that challenge.”