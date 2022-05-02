Glasgow Warriors announce the 10 players leaving the club

Glasgow Warriors have announced a squad overhaul. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

They have named seven players, taking to 10 the total departing Scotstoun.

The leavers are second rows Rob Harley, Kiran McDonald and Hamish Bain, props Tom Lambert and Ewan McQuillin, hooker Grant Stewart and centre Robbie Fergusson.

They join Murray McCallum, who signed for Worcester Warriors, Nick Grigg, who moved to Red Hurricanes Osaka in Japan, and Pete Horne, who announced his retirement earlier in the season to pursue a coaching career.

Harley’s imminent departure was announced in March. The 31-year-old has played more games for Glasgow than any other player and his appearance against the Bulls at the weekend was his 264th for the club. Harley has spoken about the possibility of continuing his career in France.

Fellow lock McDonald, 27, was called into the Scotland squad for the Six Nations match against France in February and has agreed a deal to join Wasps.

Bain, Lambert and McQuillin have all struggled for game-time this season, while Scotland international Stewart finds himself up against George Turner, Fraser Brown and Johnny Matthews in the hooker position.

Fergusson, the Scotland sevens international, rejoined the club for a third spell last November to provide cover at centre.

Danny Wilson, the Glasgow coach, paid tribute to those moving on.

“Each player leaving has applied themselves, worked hard and been passionate about playing for Glasgow Warriors,” Wilson told the club’s website.