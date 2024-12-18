Returning Scotland pair give Glasgow Warriors backline options for Hampden but ban looms

Club captain back in training ahead of 1872 Cup first leg

Kyle Steyn and Ollie Smith are back in the mix for Glasgow Warriors this weekend as they gear up for their historic clash with Edinburgh at Hampden.

It’s is the first time in the pro era that they have played at the national football stadium and a crowd of around 28,000 is expected for the first leg of the 1872 Cup.

Glasgow look set to be without Stafford McDowall who has been cited for an incident in last Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Toulon and faces a disciplinary hearing on Thursday which could lead to a suspension.

Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn has not played since the second game of the season. | SNS Group

The better news is the return of Scotland duo Steyn and Smith. The former is the Warriors club captain but has not played since injuring his ankle in the win over Benetton in the second game of the season. Smith’s absence has been even longer. The full-back ruptured his anterior crucial ligament against Bayonne on December 15 last year but made a successful comeback playing for Emerging Scotland against Italy U23 on Saturday.

“It's great to see him back,” said Pete Murchie, the Glasgow assistant coach. “I think he got 50 minutes for the emerging team so that was good. He played a bit at 13 too so it was great. It's pretty much been a year he's been out, so it's really good to get him back. For him to pick up those minutes is going to be really important because we have got so many important games coming up.

“He's in contention [to play against Edinburgh]. He did pretty well considering it was his first hit-out. The back three is very hotly contested, isn't it? We've got a lot of options available to us in that area. He’s certainly available.”

Ollie Smith played for Emerging Scotland against Italy U23 following a long injury absence. | SNS Group / SRU

As for Steyn, Murchie said a decision would be made nearer the end of the week.

“Yeah, he's training, we just need to make a call there,” said the defence coach. “Obviously we've got so many class wingers available to us. Kyle is back in training, that's the main thing, and he has been for a couple of weeks, so that's good to see. We just need to make that call on who we go with.”

Murchie added that he had sympathy for McDowall who is alleged to have “made contact with the eye or eye area” of Toulon No 8 Facundo Isa. The complaint was made by the match citing commissioner, Deker Govender of South Africa.

“I didn't see the incident in real time,” said Murchie. “I wouldn't want to say too much until he's had the hearing. It's really unfortunate. Knowing Stafford, he is certainly not a malicious player. We'll have to see what happens in the hearing in terms of the ramifications.

“We're cracking on until we know what the outcome of the hearing is but obviously it's disappointing for him and for us. He was excellent against Toulon with his short, kicking game. Offensively, he was outstanding.”

The better news for Glasgow is that Huw Jones is available again after sitting out the Toulon match with a minor issue and it is likely he will resume his partnership in the centre with Sione Tuipulotu, replacing McDowall.

Meanwhile, it looks as if Zebre will disappear from the United Rugby Championship next season. The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) has expressed its intention to sell its 100 per cent stake in the Parma-based club and offers are now invited for interested parties to buy the franchise.

Zebre are one of two Italian clubs in the URC, along with Benetton, but have finished bottom in each of the league’s first three seasons. They are currently second bottom. The league said that interested parties must agree to “a minimum commitment of six seasons and shared sports direction between FIR and ownership of the franchise”.

It would remain an Italian franchise but could move to a new base, with the northern city of Padua believed to be one of the front runners.

The URC statement added: “The potential transfer of the franchise may take place under terms and conditions suitable to enable the new ownership to manage participation in events planned to start from the 2025/26 season, continuing to ensure the presence of two Italian sports entities in international European club competitions.”