'Really keen to get back': Emiliano Boffelli ready to return to training with Edinburgh

Emiliano Boffelli enjoyed a fruitful summer with Argentina. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The wing/full-back enjoyed a superb debut season with the capital club and took his form into the international arena, helping the Pumas defeat Scotland in the three-Test series by scoring the winning try in the final play of the final Test.

He was then outstanding as Argentina beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in their history, scoring 18 points in the 25-18 win in Christchurch which sent shockwaves around the rugby world.

Boffelli played in the final Rugby Championship match against the Springboks in Durban last weekend.

“He flew back from South Africa,” reported Mike Blair, the Edinburgh coach. “We’ve given him a few days off so that he can sort his visa out and then he’ll hopefully be back in training with us next week.

“He’s been doing well for Argentina, hasn’t he? He broke a few Scottish hearts.

“We’ve been constantly in touch with him and he’s really keen to get back and play for us, and the boys are keen to get him back as well.”

Edinburgh have struggled with place-kicking in Boffelli’s absence but it is not yet clear when he will return to the fray. Edinburgh are due to host the Lions next Friday, then Benetton on October 15 before away games against Zebre on October 22 and Cardiff on October 30.