Edinburgh's Emiliano Boffelli shines for Argentina in historic win over New Zealand
Edinburgh Rugby back Emiliano Boffelli played a starring role for Argentina as they recorded a monumental victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand.
The Pumas prevailed 25-18 at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch in the third round of fixtures in the Rugby Championship to heap more pressure on embattled New Zealand coach Ian Foster. It is the first time that Argentina have ever won on Kiwi soil.
Boffelli, who was playing as a winger, kicked six penalties and converted Juan Martin Gonzalez’s second-half try to give his team a 20-point haul.
Argentina had to withstand some serious pressure from the All Blacks in the final minutes, despite them being down to 14 men due to the sin-binning of Shannon Frizell, but Boffelli and Co held on to record a famous win.
The Pumas, under the stewardship of former Australia coach Michael Cheika, built on their 48-17 win over Australia two weeks ago and are emerging as one of the world’s in-form teams right now.
Once again, their 27-year-old Boffelli was one of their most influential players and they now sit top of the Rugby Championship after three rounds of fixtures.
New Zealand, who won and lost in South Africa before this defeat, are a team low on form and confidence and Foster’s position as All Blacks boss will once again come under fierce debate, with many in New Zealand calling for his head.
Earlier in the day, Australia defeated South Africa 25-17 in Adelaide and they move level on nine points with Argentina at the top of the standings. New Zealand are third on five points, with South Africa on four points.