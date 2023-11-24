Raw Blair Kinghorn laments Edinburgh farewell - 'It wasn't how I wanted it to end'

It was not the way he wanted to say farewell to the Edinburgh supporters and Blair Kinghorn held up his hands for the mistake that led to Benetton’s late try in the Italian side’s 24-22 win at Hive Stadium.

The Toulouse-bound full-back had scored a try double in the first half and looked to be signing off with a victory in his final home game for his hometown club. But Edinburgh were undone by Marco Zanon’s converted try in the 68th minute.

“That was raw and disappointing,” said Kinghorn who tried to deal with a kick through from Zanon but saw his offload go awry. “We were on top most of the game then we let in some really soft points and the mistake from me near the end cost the team. Looking back on it the offload was too risky and it was a bad decision that cost us seven points and the game. It wasn't how I wanted it to end.”

Blair Kinghorn scored two tries but was at fault for Benetton's crucial score.

The sides scored three tries apiece, with Matt Currie adding to Kinghorn’s brace for Edinburgh. Zanon scored two and Ignacio Mendy got one for Benetton who went ahead for the first time in the match when Jacob Umaga converted Zanon’s second. It was the first time Edinburgh had been beaten at home in a competitive match since Sean Everitt took over and the coach was left to rue missed chances and the softness of the tries his side conceded.

“Really disappointing after our first half-dominance,” he said. “We had three tries over the line, we just couldn't get the ball down. We had a chat at half-time about sticking to task, and then allowed them in for two soft ones. Disappointing, because we beat ourselves this evening.”