Blair Kinghorn's bittersweet final Edinburgh home game as Benetton capitalise on full-back's error to post surprise win

The Scotland internationalist scored two tries but mistake allows Italians chance to take spoils at Hive Stadium

Edinburgh lost at home to Benetton on Jamie Ritchie's 100th appearance for the club.

Blair Kinghorn scored two tries but couldn’t make it a winning send off as his final home game in Edinburgh colours ended in defeat.

A stirring second-half showing from Benetton saw them come from behind to win 24-22 and inflict upon their hosts a first competitive defeat at Hive Stadium this season.

Kinghorn, who will join French giants Toulouse after next Saturday’s away game at Ulster, notched a first-half double but was guilty of giving the ball away as centre Marco Zanon claimed a decisive late try for Benetton. Ben Healy had a last-gasp drop goal attempt to win the game but it wasn’t to be. The surprise defeat means Edinburgh missed the opportunity to go top of the United Rugby Championship and left their coach, Sean Everitt, complaining of “soft moments”.

Blair Kinghorn scored twice in his last Edinburgh home game before heading to Toulouse.

Kinghorn couldn’t have wished for a better start. There were only two minutes 28 seconds on the clock when he powered through some lacklustre defending to give Edinburgh the lead after being played in by Healy. The stand-off added the extras then created Edinburgh’s second try with a delightful cross-kick. Matt Currie was the grateful recipient and the centre only had to catch the ball and flop over the line.

Healy couldn’t land the conversion this time but it was an impressive start by Edinburgh. Both sides had tries chalked off but the home side looked to be in control when, out of nowhere, Benetton’s Argentine winger Ignacio Mendy scored a quite brilliant solo try. It began with an Edinburgh attack but when Wes Goosen coughed up possession five metres from the line, Mendy seized on it and ran the length of the pitch. Healy tried to keep pace but no-one was catching the sevens specialist. Jacob Umaga converted and added a penalty a couple of minutes later and suddenly Edinburgh’s lead had been whittled down to 12-10. It was a poor reflection of their dominance and they took affirmative action just before the break, Kinghorn grabbing his second try after a smart offload from van der Merwe to Goosen who slipped it inside to the supporting full-back.

If Edinburgh thought they had regained control they were quickly disabused of the notion three minutes into the second half as Zanon barrelled his way through James Lang and Goosen to haul the Italians back into the game. Benetton couldn’t be shaken off but they went a man down when sub prop Mirco Spagnolo was yellow-carded for coming in from the side just a minute after coming on. Healy kicked the penalty to extend Edinburgh’s lead to 22-17.

It was tight as the game moved into its final quarter but Benetton took a dramatic lead with 12 minutes remaining. It was a bad, bad try to concede. Umaga ripped the ball from Boan Venter and, when Zanon threaded through a grubber, Kinghorn made an awful hash of it, gathering on the floor then passing it to no-one. Zanon pounced to score and Umaga converted to make it 24-22. It was the first time Benetton had led all night.

The Italian side were reduced to 14 men three minutes from time when Eli Snyman was sent off for leading with his head as he tackled van der Merwe. It was a particularly painful one for the Edinburgh winger whose head shot back and hit Bautista Bernasconi behind him.