Coach urges squad to stick to their principles in Ulster showdown

Sean Everitt has urged his Edinburgh squad to stick to their principles as they go into a “pressure cooker” situation on the final weekend of the United Rugby Championship’s regular season.

Everitt’s team need to beat Ulster at home on Friday night, ideally with a bonus point, and hope one or two other results go their way as they seek to make the play-offs for the first time in three years.

The head coach wasn’t playing down the significance of the occasion as he pointed out that not only does their season rest on this game but the outcome will also go a long way to shaping next season. If Edinburgh finish in the top eight they will qualify for the top-tier Investec Champions Cup.

Harry Paterson is back in the Edinburgh team after recovering from concussion. | SNS Group

But it is making the play-offs that is the immediate aim, something Edinburgh have not done since 2022 when they reached the quarter-finals under Mike Blair.

Last week’s gritty away win over Connacht has given them a fighting chance and Everitt wants more of the same at a sold-out Hive Stadium.

“Everyone knows exactly what our principles are and what our processes are in attack and defence, so it's about having the confidence to be able to execute those things,” said the coach.

“So, nothing's really changed over the last six weeks, to be honest with you. It's been pressure-cooker stuff – last week was exactly the same as it would be today. If we'd have lost last week, we would have been out.

“So, we've had enough practice at that. But for me, it's about sticking to the processes, sticking to our game model and having composure.”

Edinburgh will have to do it without their co-captains. Ben Vellacott remains sidelined with a foot injury and Grant Gilchrist has not recovered sufficiently from a hamstring problem he picked up against Bath. Jamie Ritchie is back in the squad after concussion but has to be content with a place on the bench as Everitt sticks with the same back row - Ben Muncaster, Hamish Watson and Magnus Bradbury - that helped beat Connacht.

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt, left, with forwards coach Stevie Lawrie. | SNS Group

There are two changes in the backline, with Harry Paterson returning after a concussion to replace Jack Brown on the left wing and James Lang coming in at inside centre for Mosese Tuipulotu who suffered a serious knee injury against Connacht and has undergone surgery.

Edinburgh are currently tenth, two points adrift of the all-important top eight. But a bonus-point win combined with a defeat for either Cardiff or Scarlets against the Stormers or Sharks in South Africa should be enough for the Scots to make the play-offs.

“As I said to the team this week, we're playing for our season, but we're also playing for next season because there's an opportunity to get into the Champions Cup, and that's what every team would like to do,” said Everitt.

“So, we know the magnitude of the game, and we know the outcomes - if we don't finish in the top eight then we play in the Challenge Cup next year. So, we're confident that we're moving in the right direction to be able to get a result on Friday night.”

Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster (URC rd 18, Hive Stadium, Friday, 7.35pm)

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Darcy Graham, Matt Currie, James Lang, Harry Paterson; Ross Thompson, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, D’arcy Rae, Marshall Sykes, Sam Skinner, Ben Muncaster, Hamish Watson, Magnus Bradbury (capt). Replacements: Paddy Harrison, Boan Venter, Javan Sebastian, Glen Young, Jamie Ritchie, Charlie Shiel, Ben Healy, Mark Bennett.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Werner Kok, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, David McCann. Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, James McNabney, David Shanahan, Aidan Morgan, Stewart Moore.