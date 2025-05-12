Mosese Tuipulotu is to have surgery on a knee injury. | SNS Group

Centre will undergo surgery on the knee injury sustained against Connacht

Edinburgh’s worst fears were confirmed on Monday when it was revealed that Mosese Tuipulotu would have to undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained in Saturday night’s win over Connacht in Galway.

It is a real blow for the centre who has been in good form and spoke last week of his ambitions of going on the Scotland tour this summer. He will now miss the tour to New Zealand and Fiji.

“He went for an MRI this morning [Monday] and he'll be undergoing surgery on his patella on Wednesday,” confirmed Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach.

“We don't know the damage until we get the report back from the surgeon post operation, so we're not sure how long it'll be. He's a young guy and we've got to be positive. I've seen players come back from worse injuries than that.”

Tuipulotu was injured in the second half of Edinburgh’s 31-21 win in the United Rugby Championship match at Dexcom Stadium. JJ Hanrahan, the Connacht stand-off, made the initial challenge and then centre Bundee Aki also tackled the Edinburgh player as he fell.

He was treated on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher in some distress. Ben Breakspear, the Welsh referee, checked the incident on the big screen before deciding there had been no foul play.

“It's a massive disappointment for anyone at that stage of their career,” added Everitt. “He made a lot of sacrifices to come to Scotland. He lives on his own here in Edinburgh. It's not easy for a young man. He's fitted in superbly well. He's been amazing. He's learnt a lot. It's his full first year of pro rugby. Training the way he has, three or four times a week, and then big games on a Saturday and a big competition. He's come through with flying colours, so it is disappointing.

Edinburgh's Mosese Tuipulotu had hoped to be selected for Scotland's summer tour. | SNS Group

“Obviously, he's made good progress as well as an individual. Yes, he will be disappointed. Like I said, he needs to get over this now. It's going to be tough for him and move forward because he's still young enough to be able to make a good career.”

Tuipulotu, 24, joined Edinburgh last summer from the New South Wales Waratahs on a two-year deal, following his older brother Sione to Scotland. He was selected to play in the A international against Chile in November after being part of Gregor Townsend's full Scotland squad for the autumn Test series.

Likely Edinburgh replacement

James Lang is likely to replace him for Edinburgh in Friday’s must-win home game against Ulster. The centre had been due to be on the bench against Connacht but had to withdraw after picking up an injury in the warm-up. His place went to the academy player Findlay Thomson who replaced Tuipulotu, making his Edinburgh debut.

“James had a hematoma at the end of the Bath game,” explained Everitt. “He bumped it in the warm-up again, which is not ideal. It was just best for us to keep him out, but he's available for selection this week.

“I thought Fin did well in his debut. He didn't expect it. I suppose, once again, it's a lesson for those youngsters that you've always got to be prepared for what might come your way, although you think you're so far away. He performed well in a position against a difficult opponent in Bundee Aki. On top of that, he got a result in Connacht that not many teams get away from home.

“It was a great day for him. Then we've got Mark Bennett coming back from injury as well. We have enough stock available for us. Should Mark come through training today and tomorrow, he'll be in the mix for selection with Fin Thompson.”