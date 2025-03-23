12 Scots who could be picked for the British & Irish Lions this summer - including Finn Russell

Scotland finished fourth in the Six Nations but their backline in particular impressed throughout and that is likely to be reflected in Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions squad.
The coach will name his tour party for Australia on May 8 at a glitzy event at the O2 in London in front of 2,000 Lions supporters.
Four years ago, when the world was still in the grip of Covid, eight Scots were included in the 37-strong squad which went to South Africa and lost the Test series 2-1 during a tour played out in empty stadiums.
It was the biggest Scottish contingent in an initial Lions touring party for 32 years, since nine were named for the 1989 tour to Australia. This year’s quota should exceed both those totals.
The 2021 tourists from Scotland were backs Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, Duhan van der Merwe, Ali Price and Finn Russell and forwards Zander Fagerson, Rory Sutherland and Hamish Watson. Van der Merwe, Russell and Fagerson are all in the frame to again be selected.
Here are 12 Scots who could help the Lions roar:
1. Pierre Schoeman
His carrying abilities should make him highly desirable to Andy Farrell but the Edinburgh prop faces a battle with Ireland’s Andrew Porter and England’s Ellis Genge for the Test jersey. Schoeman had a decent Six Nations and is now firmly established as Scotland’s first-choice loosehead. | SNS Group
2. Zander Fagerson
A shoo-in to make the Lions squad. Part of the 2021 touring party but never made the Test team. That should change this summer. The English press will lobby hard for Will Stuart and the Irish will put a case for Tadhg Furlong if he can prove his fitness, but Fagerson continues to set new standards. His 80-minute performance at the Stade de France was a superhuman feat and had younger brother Matt labelling him “a physical freak”. | SNS Group
3. Scott Cummings
Not involved in the Six Nations after breaking his arm during Glasgow Warriors’ loss to Harlequins in the Champions Cup in January. He was sorely missed by Scotland who struggled to replace his dynamism in the second row. There will be a lot of competition at lock, most notably from Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum and Tadhg Beirne, with the former already being touted as captain. But if Cummings can prove his fitness, he should be on the plane. | SNS Group
4. Jamie Ritchie
A resurgence in form saw Ritchie restored to the Scotland starting side following some difficult days in the aftermath of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The flanker lost the captaincy and his place in the team but has come charging back into contention and was excellent throughout the Six Nations, starting against Italy, England, Wales and France. Won the most turnovers (seven) of any player in the championship. | Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU