12 Scots who could be picked for the British & Irish Lions this summer - including Finn Russell

3 . Scott Cummings

Not involved in the Six Nations after breaking his arm during Glasgow Warriors’ loss to Harlequins in the Champions Cup in January. He was sorely missed by Scotland who struggled to replace his dynamism in the second row. There will be a lot of competition at lock, most notably from Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum and Tadhg Beirne, with the former already being touted as captain. But if Cummings can prove his fitness, he should be on the plane. | SNS Group