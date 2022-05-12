Pierre Schoeman: Edinburgh Rugby announce new ‘long-term’ deal for Scotland prop

Pierre Schoeman has signed a new contract with Edinburgh Rugby. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Edinburgh have not revealed the length of the deal but described it as “long-term”.

Schoeman, 28, is in his fourth season with the capital club and broke into the Scotland team in the autumn, making his debut against Tonga, after fulfilling the three-year residency qualification.

The South African-born loosehead said he felt settled in Scotland and has put down roots here.

“I’m extremely excited about the new deal with Edinburgh and staying in Scotland,” Schoeman said. “My wife and I have bought a house here in the city and we love spending time together in this beautiful country.

“We love it here. We love the fans, the club, the history and tradition of Scotland and the culture at Edinburgh Rugby. My wife and I have really made Scotland our home. Staying here comes with huge privilege but also huge responsibility to give my best every day, every month, every year.”

Edinburgh coach Mike Blair added: “We’re absolutely delighted to re-sign Pierre – it’s huge for the club and massive for what we continue to build here at Edinburgh.

“He’s embraced Scottish culture from the get-go and that’s showcased in the way he interacts with fans – they see him as one of their own because of the way he plays for the jersey.