Ramiro Moyano one of seven to leave Edinburgh Rugby

Edinburgh winger Ramiro Moyano will leave the club at the end of the season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Argentina winger has made a big impact at the capital club, scoring nine tries in 13 appearances to help them reach the quarter-finals of both the United Rugby Championship and the Challenge Cup.

His campaign was ended prematurely by an arm injury and Edinburgh announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving the club he joined last summer from Toulon on a one-year deal.

Moyano, who turns 32 later this month, arrived at the club with compatriot Emiliano Boffelli and the two Pumas internationals quickly became fans’ favourites with their sparkling wing play.

Edinburgh's Nathan Chamberlain is to leave the club. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He recently underwent surgery on the bicep injury he sustained against Zebre Parma.

Also heading out the exit door are centre James Johnstone, stand-off Nathan Chamberlain and prop Sam Grahamslaw, along with Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury and George Taylor, whose departures were confirmed earlier this season.

Chamberlain has struggled for gametime, with Blair Kinghorn, Jaco van der Walt and Charlie Savala all ahead of him in the queue for the No 10 jersey. The former Scotland Under-20 international, who is currently playing in the FOSROC Super6 with the Southern Knights, made 11 appearances for Edinburgh.

He enjoyed a memorable game against Connacht last season during which he converted his own last-gasp try to secure a dramatic win. He catapulted onto the scene with a hat-trick for Scotland U20 in the win over Wales in Colwyn Bay in 2020 in the final game before lockdown.

Johnstone, 32, is an experienced former Scotland sevens international who leaves Edinburgh after 68 appearances. He scored notable tries in the win over Glasgow Warriors in the 1872 Cup in 2017-18 and the European away victory against Toulon in the same season.

Grahamslaw is another who has struggled for gametime. The loosehead prop made his Edinburgh debut in the home win against Cardiff in November 2020 and has since made five appearances for the capital club.

Toolis, the Scotland international second row, is moving to Japan after nine seasons at Edinburgh, the last of which was wrecked by injury.

Bradbury, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign, is heading to the Gallagher Premiership to join Bristol Bears.

Taylor announced his retirement from rugby in January at the age of 25 after a history of head injuries. He said it was “the toughest decision I've ever had to make”.

Head coach Mike Blair said: “First and foremost, it’s important to recognise that every player moving on has given their all to the jersey and we wish them the very best in their future rugby careers.

“It’s a really difficult job balancing the squad and the budget. We can’t keep everyone unfortunately and players move on for different reasons. We hope these players leave with fond memories of the club and feel that they have improved and been challenged.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching them and they’ve all shown great commitment to better themselves and the club since day one.