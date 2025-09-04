'Phenomenal': Scotland star lauded ahead of landing 50th cap

Milestone moment for Bonar as Scotland aim to land big win

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland have already achieved their first objective at this Women’s Rugby World Cup - but Bryan Easson is dreaming much bigger.

Last weekend’s 29-15 win over Fiji, off the back of a record success against Wales in their opener, means that Scotland are already assured of a place in the last eight before they take on Canada in Exeter this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Easson, who will step down as Scotland coach after this tournament, simply reaching the quarter-finals is not enough. He and his team are targeting a place in the last four, and to do so, a win over the world’s number two team will likely be required.

Sarah Bonar will win her 50th cap for Scotland against Canada. | Getty Images

Easson has made just two changes to the side that beat Fiji last time out, with Lana Skeldon returning at hooker and Lisa Cockburn getting the nod at tighthead in the absence of Elliann Clarke. Behind them, Sarah Bonar is set for her 50th cap in the second row, and the front five know they will need to be at their best against a powerful Canadian pack.

But while beating the North Americans is a tall task, the reward would likely be to avoid hosts and favourites England in the quarter-finals.

Easson said: “There’s a couple of routes to semi-finals and finals, and we are well aware of the route that we want to take. We made it very clear at the start: we're not here being a number; we're here to get to latter stages and we believe our performances have shown the progress we're making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiji are good prep for Scotland

“Recovery is the big word. We underestimated the emotional output of week one and the physical output for week two. Being fresh, clear, confident and calm around everything we want to do has been the emphasis this week.

“Playing Fiji last week was really good for us a because they were very physical, which Canada are as well. Canada, believe or not, also offload more than Fiji, so we've had a fair idea of what we're coming up against. A lot of the players play in PWR so it's going to be a very difficult test, one that we are very well prepared for.”

Bonar’s path to a half-century of caps has been far from straightforward, having missed the entirety of the 2023 Women’s Six Nations and then all but one game of the 2024 edition with collarbone and shoulder injuries respectively.

Even ahead of this World Cup, surgery was required on foot and ankle issues, but she has made it back in time for the tournament, with skipper Rachel Malcolm, alongside whom she made her debut, paying tribute to Bonar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Bons is someone who means the world to me. I have been very fortunate to follow the exact same journey as we started rugby at the same time at the same club, got our first caps at the exact same second - we were subbed on to the pitch together. We've lived together, been through thick and thin, so to see someone go through tough times, particularly in recent years with injuries, to win her 50th cap it phenomenal.

"She's barely been able to train until recently and you would have no idea because she's the person driving the energy on the pitch; the person having a joke and a laugh and getting people's spirits up in dark times. She is without doubt the most hard-working person I've ever come across.”