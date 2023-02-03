Owen Farrell often attracts attention for his performances on the pitch, however, the England captain has his own iconic celebration, pulling his finger after scoring.

He is also often seen making a specific gesture and after scoring points, Farrell turns to the nearest camera and pulls his finger.

Farrell has been doing the celebration for years both at club and international level and during the 6 Nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But why does Farrell do the celebration and what does it mean? Here’s what you need to know.

England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 26, 2022.

Owen Farrell Joining Jack celebration

Owen Farrell makes the gesture as part of his celebration to raise awareness of Joining Jack, a charity that has been raising funds for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, an incurable muscle-wasting condition for there is currently no cure, for over 10 years.

Owen Farrell has a special celebration which involves linking both of his index fingers as he holds his hands in front of him.

Farrell partakes in the gesture due to to close relationship with the charity’s namesake Jack Johnson, a sports-mad boy who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with the gesture meant to look like the logo of Joining Jack - which features two interlocking j’s.

Typically DMD causes muscle loss first in the thighs and pelvis which is then followed by the arms.

When did Owen Farrell start his celebration