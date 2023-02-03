Scotland, England, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales will do battle once again as they look to get their hands on the coveted trophy in what is going to be a blockbuster year for rugby. Not only do we have the Six Nations, an annual tournament between the northern hemisphere’s leading nations, but later in 2023, the World Cup takes place in France.
However, in the short-term, all eyes will be on the Six Nations and we talk you through all the fixtures, what time they kick off GMT, and what channels they are on in the United Kingdon:
What are the Six Nations fixtures?
Saturday February 4
Wales v Ireland (Cardiff, 1415): referee – Karl Dickson (England); assistant referees – Angus Gardner (Australia), Luke Pearce (England). Live on BBC Sport.
England v Scotland (Twickenham, 1645): referee – Paul Williams (New Zealand); assistant referees – Ben O’Keeffe, James Doleman (both New Zealand). Live on ITV Sport.
Sunday February 5
Italy v France (Rome, 1500): referee – Matthew Carley (England); assistant referees – Nic Berry, Jordan Way (both Australia). Live on ITV Sport.
Saturday February 11
Ireland v France (Dublin, 1415): referee – Wayne Barnes (England); assistant referees – Matthew Carley (England), Jordan Way (Australia). Live on ITV Sport.
Scotland v Wales (Edinburgh, 1645): referee – Andrew Brace (Ireland); assistant referees – Frank Murphy, Chris Busby (both Ireland). Live on BBC Sport.
Sunday February 12
England v Italy (Twickenham, 1500): referee – James Doleman (New Zealand); assistant referees – Mathieu Raynal, Tual Trainini (both France). Live on ITV Sport.
Saturday February 25
Italy v Ireland (Rome, 1415): referee – Mike Adamson (Scotland); assistant referees – Wayne Barnes (England), Craig Evans (Wales). Live on ITV Sport.
Wales v England (Cardiff, 1645): referee – Mathieu Raynal (France); assistant referees – Andrew Brace (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France). Live on BBC Sport.
Sunday February 26
France v Scotland (Paris, 1500): referee – Nika Amashukeli (Georgia); assistant referees – Karl Dickson (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy). Live on ITV Sport.
Saturday March 11
Italy v Wales (Rome, 1415): referee – Damon Murphy (Australia); assistant referees – Karl Dickson (England), Chris Busby (Ireland). Live on ITV Sport.
England v France (Twickenham, 1645): referee – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand; assistant referees – Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Andrea Piardi (Italy). Live on BBC Sport and ITV Sport.
Sunday March 12
Scotland v Ireland (Edinburgh, 1500): referee – Luke Pearce (England); assistant referees – Wayne Barnes, Christophe Ridley (both England). Live on BBC Sport.
Saturday March 18
Scotland v Italy (Edinburgh, 1230): referee – Angus Gardner (Australia); assistant referees – Matthew Carley (England), Craig Evans (Wales). Live on BBC Sport.
France v Wales (Paris, 1445): referee – Nic Berry (Australia); assistant referees – Andrew Brace (Ireland), Christophe Ridley (England). Live on ITV Sport.
Ireland v England (Dublin, 1700): referee – Jaco Peyper (South Africa); assistant referees – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Pierre Brousset (France). Live on ITV Sport.