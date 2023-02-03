The 2023 Six Nations begins this weekend, kicking off a feast of rugby between February and March.

The will be plenty of cameras training their lenses on the Six Nations during February and March.

Scotland, England, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales will do battle once again as they look to get their hands on the coveted trophy in what is going to be a blockbuster year for rugby. Not only do we have the Six Nations, an annual tournament between the northern hemisphere’s leading nations, but later in 2023, the World Cup takes place in France.

However, in the short-term, all eyes will be on the Six Nations and we talk you through all the fixtures, what time they kick off GMT, and what channels they are on in the United Kingdon:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the Six Nations fixtures?

Saturday February 4

Wales v Ireland (Cardiff, 1415): referee – Karl Dickson (England); assistant referees – Angus Gardner (Australia), Luke Pearce (England). Live on BBC Sport.

England v Scotland (Twickenham, 1645): referee – Paul Williams (New Zealand); assistant referees – Ben O’Keeffe, James Doleman (both New Zealand). Live on ITV Sport.

Sunday February 5

Italy v France (Rome, 1500): referee – Matthew Carley (England); assistant referees – Nic Berry, Jordan Way (both Australia). Live on ITV Sport.

Saturday February 11

Ireland v France (Dublin, 1415): referee – Wayne Barnes (England); assistant referees – Matthew Carley (England), Jordan Way (Australia). Live on ITV Sport.

Scotland v Wales (Edinburgh, 1645): referee – Andrew Brace (Ireland); assistant referees – Frank Murphy, Chris Busby (both Ireland). Live on BBC Sport.

Sunday February 12

England v Italy (Twickenham, 1500): referee – James Doleman (New Zealand); assistant referees – Mathieu Raynal, Tual Trainini (both France). Live on ITV Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday February 25

Italy v Ireland (Rome, 1415): referee – Mike Adamson (Scotland); assistant referees – Wayne Barnes (England), Craig Evans (Wales). Live on ITV Sport.

Wales v England (Cardiff, 1645): referee – Mathieu Raynal (France); assistant referees – Andrew Brace (Ireland), Pierre Brousset (France). Live on BBC Sport.

Sunday February 26

France v Scotland (Paris, 1500): referee – Nika Amashukeli (Georgia); assistant referees – Karl Dickson (England), Andrea Piardi (Italy). Live on ITV Sport.

Saturday March 11

Italy v Wales (Rome, 1415): referee – Damon Murphy (Australia); assistant referees – Karl Dickson (England), Chris Busby (Ireland). Live on ITV Sport.

England v France (Twickenham, 1645): referee – Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand; assistant referees – Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Andrea Piardi (Italy). Live on BBC Sport and ITV Sport.

Sunday March 12

Scotland v Ireland (Edinburgh, 1500): referee – Luke Pearce (England); assistant referees – Wayne Barnes, Christophe Ridley (both England). Live on BBC Sport.

Saturday March 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland v Italy (Edinburgh, 1230): referee – Angus Gardner (Australia); assistant referees – Matthew Carley (England), Craig Evans (Wales). Live on BBC Sport.

France v Wales (Paris, 1445): referee – Nic Berry (Australia); assistant referees – Andrew Brace (Ireland), Christophe Ridley (England). Live on ITV Sport.