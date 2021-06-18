Hannah Smith has been selected for the GB sevens squad for the Olympic Games. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The Scottish quartet in the 12-strong men’s team comprises Robbie Fergusson, Max McFarland, Ross McCann and Alec Coombes.

Hannah Smith is the sole Scot in the women’s squad, although Lisa Thomson is named as a reserve.

Scott Forrest, the women’s head coach, believes the squad has the potential to win gold in Tokyo.

Robbie Fergusson is one of four Scots in the men's sevens squad for Tokyo. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS

“Selection was very tough,” said the Scot. “We’ve had 22 players involved in the programme since we started in March who have created a very competitive environment. Every one of those players has been so important. And it’s not just about the successful 13 players who have been selected today. If we are successful in Tokyo, it’s going to be down to the whole squad, the whole 22 not just those who are going out to perform at the Olympic Games.

“For the 13 that are selected, when you look at the squad on paper it’s very exciting. This squad for me has the potential to go and win a gold medal.”

Abbie Brown and Megan Jones will co-captain the women’s squad, while Tom Mitchell will lead the men’s squad.

Men’s head coach Tony Roques said there had been some very difficult decisions on selection.

“It was really tough to deliver the news to a lot of people I’ve known for a long time.

“Ultimately, I feel I’ve done what was right for us to be successful at the Olympic Games.

“I’d like to congratulate those selected. They’ve worked extremely hard over the last few months and deserve this opportunity.”

