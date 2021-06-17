Sarah Robertson celebrates scoring for Great Britain against the Belgian Red Panthers in Brussels last year.

It’s a huge honour for the experienced 27-year old who has won 104 caps for Scotland and 54 for Britain.

The attacking midfielder, who plays for Hampstead & Westminster, grew up in the Borders and began her career at Borders Fjordhus under the tutelage of former Scotland and GB athlete Janet Jack.

She has twice represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games but this will be her first Olympics.

Sarah Robertson, centre, in action for Scotland against the Netherlands during the European Hockey Championship in Amstelveen earlier this month.

Andy Tennant, Scottish Hockey’s head of performance, said: “We are so pleased to have a female athlete selected for the Olympics, following in the footsteps of Laura Bartlett and Emily Maguire in London in 2012.

“But more importantly we are delighted for Sarah, given the hard work and dedication she has shown to get to this point. While participating in the GB programme she has also managed to achieve a First Class Honours degree in law from the University of Edinburgh, which is testament to Sarah’s grit and determination to succeed.

“Sarah is an excellent role model for our aspiring young athletes – and I know her family and support network in the borders will be extremely proud of her achievement.”

Growing up in Selkirk, Robertson started off playing football and rugby, and played football for Scotland at youth level before making the transition to hockey.

A former pupil at Selkirk High School, she made her Scotland debut in 2012, and then her GB debut in 2015.

In 2013 she represented GB at the Youth Olympics in Sydney, and a year later she wore the blue of Scotland at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

She also played at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast and, when Scotland won Women’s EuroHockey Championship II 2019 in Glasgow, Robertson was a central figure in the team.

