Mike Blair cites lack of intensity in training as Edinburgh’s play-off hopes fade

The league leaders scored seven tries - four in a dominant second-half performance - as they beat Edinburgh 47-27 at the DAM Health Stadium to make it 15 wins from 15 in the United Rugby Championship this season. The result saw Edinburgh drop down to 12th place and they are now running out of games in their bid to finish in the top eight and qualify for the play-offs. They next play Connacht in Galway on March 25 where anything other than a win will surely end their hopes.

“I said to the guys I was really proud with what we put out on the pitch in the first half and we asked for a reaction after the Scarlets game and I thought we got that in terms of our physicality on both sides of the ball,” said Blair, referencing Edinburgh’s 42-14 defeat in Llanelli last time out. “The second half they got a huge amount of momentum in their attack. They were very efficient at the breakdown and very good coming onto ball. That team would be top three in the comp. They were good but we need to be better as well. We need to slow the ball down and get bodies in front. It may sound strange to say but there was some gusty defence in that second half. We got a bonus point but we are aware, playing at home, there is no way we should just be content with a bonus point but it was a difficult one to take.