Miserable evening for Edinburgh as rampant Leinster inflict defeat and major blow on play-off hopes

Playing in their first match since Mike Blair announced he was stepping down at the end of the season, Edinburgh succumbed to the Leinster juggernaut, going down 47-27 at the DAM Health Stadium as their miserable league run continued.

Edinburgh's Mark Bennett and Leinster's Michael Milne during the URC clash at the DAM Health Stadium.

They have now lost seven of their last eight matches in the United Rugby Championship and a place in the end of season play-offs is looking an increasingly forlorn hope. They have three matches left in the regular campaign, against Connacht (away), Ospreys (home) and Ulster (away). Leinster, by contrast, made it 15 wins from 15. Edinburgh were in the game until the mid period of the second half when they conceded three tries in seven minutes. They never recovered but they did at least secure a bonus point when Sam Skinner scored their fourth try late on. By that point Leinster had scored seven, and in Scott Penny and Dave Kearney they had the game’s two outstanding players. Hamish Watson was dynamic for Edinburgh and Viliame Mata also showed up well, but this was another bruising evening for Blair’s side.

The home coach had challenged his squad to prove the dismal defeat at Scarlets last month was a blip, and Edinburgh began at a ferocious pace. Mark Bennett looked to be in but opted to try to find Wes Goosen. Unfortunately, the pass was wild and the chance was squandered. The home team continued at full throttle, attacking the Leinster line over and over again until eventually Ben Vellacott played it short to Boffelli who forced his way over. The Argentine, playing his first match of 2023 after groin and back issues, wasn’t able to land the conversion.

Leinster came straight back and it was all too easy for No 8 Max Deegan, who brushed past Vellacott’s attempted tackle to score in the corner. Harry Byrne converted. It was breathless stuff, and Edinburgh regained the ascendancy almost immediately, Boan Venter burrowing over from close range with the help of Marshall Sykes and Stuart McInally. Boffelli was on target with the conversion this time and added a penalty shortly after to stretch Edinburgh’s lead to 15-7 after 19 minutes. By that point Viliame Mata had gone off for a head injury assessment but he returned to the fray 10 minutes later. In the time he was off Leinster had managed to score their second try, Scott Penny crossing after a quick interchange of passes from a well worked tap penalty. Byrne added the extras.

Worse was to follow for Edinburgh. Dave Kearney’s break had the home side on the back foot and Liam Turner offered solid support before Leinster prop Michael Milne finished the move. Byrne’s conversion edged the visitors 21-15 ahead before the break and they extended their advantage with a special try three minutes into the second half. Jamie Osoborne’s cross kick looked like it would elude Kearney but the Leinster wing caught it and produced a brilliantly improvised finish in the corner of Edinburgh’s tight in-goal area.

Edinburgh needed an immediate response and they got it. It was Boffelli who crossed in the corner but the try owed much to Mata’s dexterity. The Fijian showed great hands before offloading and the ball was shipped out to Vellacott, Hoyland and then Boffelli.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for the home side as Leinster pulled them this way and that, scoring three tries in seven minutes in the middle of the second half. It was brilliant stuff from the Irish side, playing with pace and width, and Edinburgh simply couldn’t cope. Milne powered over from close range, before Michael Ala’alatoa did similar after Kearney had stretched the home defence. Penny then ran in his second, space opening up for him like the parting of the Red Sea.