'Massively proud' - Glasgow Warriors record setter commits future as contract decision explained

George Horne was a key player as Glasgow Warriors won the URC final last season. | SNS Group

Club’s record try-scorer commits for at least two more years

George Horne, Glasgow Warriors’ record try-scorer, has committed his future to the club and outlined his determination to make it another trophy-winning season for Franco Smith’s side.

The scrum-half was a key member of the squad which won the United Rugby Championship last year and feels they are well placed to deliver more silverware over the coming weeks.

Horne, 29, has signed a new contract which ties him to Glasgow for the next two seasons at least to set the seal on a memorable few days.

On Saturday, he notched the Warriors’ fourth try in the 42-0 victory over the Emirates Lions at Scotstoun. It took his total for the club to 55, moving him one ahead of the previous record-holder, DTH van der Merwe.

Like former Canada international winger van der Merwe, Horne knows what it’s like to play in a title-winning team for Glasgow and is desperate to emulate the success of last June when they defeated the Bulls in the URC final in South Africa.

“I’m incredibly proud to have reached the all-time try record, but we don’t play rugby for individual accolades – it’s all about the team, and getting that taste of success in Pretoria last year has given me and the rest of the guys a real hunger to go out and do it again,” said the 36-times capped Scotland international scrum-half.

“We’re all desperate to get that winning feeling back at Scotstoun again – we know how much hard work it took last season, but we have the players, management and backroom staff to achieve that.”

Horne, who accumulated his 55 Warriors tries in 133 games, said signing the new deal was a straightforward decision.

“I’m massively proud to represent this club,” he said. “I love coming in to training every day – we’ve got a great group of boys here, and everyone around the club makes it a great place to be. I can’t wait to be here for another couple of years.”

Glasgow are chasing honours on two fronts and turn their attention to Europe this weekend as they take on Leicester Tigers in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup. A victory over Michael Cheika’s side would set up a quarter-final against the winners of the tie between Leinster and Harlequins.

The URC will not resume until April 18-19 and with four rounds remaining of the regular season, the Warriors are sitting in second place and on course for a home tie in the quarter-final play-offs as they look to become the first club to successfully defend the URC title.

George Horne celebrates scoring his record-breaking try during Glasgow Warriors' win over the Emirates Lions. | SNS Group

Horne, who came through the ranks at Howe of Fife and made his Glasgow Warriors debut almost nine years ago, will have a key role to play in both competitions.

“George is a great example of what it means to be a Glasgow Warrior, and he helps to drive our standards on and off the field,” head coach Smith told glasgowwarriors.org.

“His work ethic and determination to be the best version of himself is clear for all to see, with his passion to represent this club evident each time he pulls on the jersey.

“We’re proud of what he’s achieved in a Glasgow Warriors shirt so far, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with him.”