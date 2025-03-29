Glasgow Warriors run amok amid 50mph winds as George Horne writes himself into history books

Glasgow's George Horne celebrates scoring his side's fourth try against Emirates Lions. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

First half try blitz puts Lions to sword at Scotstoun

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Horne wrote himself into the Glasgow Warriors history books as he became the club’s record-try scorer in the 42-0 victory over the Emirates Lions at Scotstoun.

The scrum-half’s first-half effort was his 55th in Glasgow colours from 133 games, moving him one clear of former favourite DTH van der Merwe, who was part of the 2015 title-winning squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horne’s try was one of six scored by the Warriors in the first half as they harnessed the wind to excellent effect against bewildered opponents who must have been yearning for the sunshine of Johannesburg.

The half-time lead was 42-0 and that was how the game finished. Glasgow made merry with the 50mph gusts at their backs in the opening 40 minutes and then dug in after the interval to shut out the visitors.

Glasgow's George Horne celebrates scoring his side's fourth try against Emirates Lions. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The result sees Franco Smith’s side move back up to second place in the United Rugby Championship, having been briefly usurped by the Bulls earlier in the day. They are eight points behind leaders Leinster with four rounds of fixtures left in the regular season.

On a night when Jamie Dobie excelled, scoring two tries and setting up Horne for his, Glasgow played with ruthless efficiency. There were also tries for Nathan McBeth, Grant Stewart and Adam Hastings, the latter scoring his first since returning to Scotstoun in the summer after a spell at Gloucester. The stand-off nailed all six conversions, quite a feat given the conditions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the evening belonged to Horne the history-maker. “I think it'll take a while to sink in, but it sounds pretty cool,” he said afterwards. “Most of all, I’m delighted to get the win, but I think I'll look back and I'll be really proud of this day.”

Glasgow had the wind in the first half and they quickly set about trying to build as big a lead as possible knowing that things would be decidedly trickier after the break.

The Lions got into an early fankle and failed to clear their lines but the Warriors couldn’t find a way through. They kept at it, pinning the visitors back in their own 22 and the first try came after five minutes as McBeth managed to get over the line after good carries by Tom Jordan and Henco Venter, a pre-match replacement for Jack Mann. McBeth has now scored tries in four consecutive games for Glasgow.

The wind took a bit of getting used to and both Horne and Hastings put kicks out on the full. Stafford McDowall took a different tack, punching a low effort long into enemy territory. It was a brilliant 50-22 and put Glasgow on the front foot again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions were putting in some huge hits but the nimble Horne was too skilful for them and jinked his way through to create Glasgow’s second try for Dobie. Hastings landed the conversion impressively from out wide to make it 14-0 on 17 minutes.

Glasgow Warriors' Stafford McDowall in action during the win over Emirates Lions at windswept Scotstoun. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dobie thought he had his second try shortly afterwards but was held up by the combined efforts of Quan Horn and Richard Kriel. The Glasgow winger was not to be denied. This one was all his own work as he cut inside and left a trail of Lions defenders in his wake.

Just to prove how ridiculous the wind was becoming, the Lions kick from the restart was blown back into their own half.

Horne then had his special moment. Dobie had been the beneficiary of the scrum-half’s creativity for his first try and returned the favour, playing in Horne for his history-making score. It also secured the bonus point with only half an hour on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow were starting to run amok and Hastings found time and space to run in their fifth try three minutes before half-time. Things went from bad to worse for the Lions. They lost their scrum-half, Nico Steyn, to the sin-bin and from the subsequent tap penalty Grant Stewart scored. Hastings made it six from six to give Glasgow a 42-0 lead at half-time.

The second period was always going to be a slog for the home team. Playing against the wind, they were never going to enjoy the territory they had in the first half. Nevertheless, they still showed ambition. Kyle Steyn in particular was a constant threat and he was helped later on by Sebastian Cancelliere who showed some brilliant flashes.

There were no more points, however, and that was a credit to the Warriors who shut out the visitors. The Lions don’t travel well and the 50mph winds were not to their liking. Try as they might, they couldn’t break down their hosts and it was Glasgow who finished on the front foot, Jordan galloping deep into the opposition half. On this occasion, the offload went awry but it mattered not.

Scorers: Glasgow Warriors: Tries: McBeth, Dobie 2, G Horne, Hastings, Stewart. Cons: Hastings 6.

Yellow card: Nico Steyn (Lions, 42min)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Warriors: K Rowe; J Dobie, S McDowall, T Jordan, K Steyn; A Hastings (S Cancelliere 52), G Horne (B Afshar 67); N McBeth (R Sutherland 52), G Stewart (J Matthews 52), S Talakai (Z Fagerson 52), G Brown (J Oguntibeju 72), JP du Preez (R Darge 58), E Ferrie, S Vailanu (A Samuel 52), H Venter.

Emirates Lions: Q Horn; R Kriel, M Rass (R Jonker 43), M Louw, E van der Merwe; G Lombard (L Horn 71), N Steyn; J Schoeman (SJ Kotze 48), PJ Botha (F Marais 52), A Ntlabakanye (RF Schoeman 52), R Schoeman (S Qoma 50), D Landsberg (R Delport 69), JC Pretorius (J Cairns 63), R Venter, F Horn.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).