Scotland suffer another Six Nations injury blow at loosehead prop

Scotland have been hit with another Six Nations injury blow after Oli Kebble suffered a suspected broken nose and concussion in Glasgow Warriors defeat to Scarlets on Saturday.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 7:51 pm
Scotland's Oli Kebble in action during the Guinness Six Nations match against France.

The loosehead prop, who came off the bench to play the majority of the second half against France, lasted just ten minutes of his club's 35-10 defeat in the URC.

Glasgow and Scotland teammate Sam Johnson was also forced off due to illness but is expected to recover in time to rejoin the Scotland squad this week.

Kebble, however, is almost certainly out of the Italy match in Rome this Saturday and is doubtful for the final trip to Dublin.

“He’s got a nasty head knock – looks like a broken nose and a concussion,” Glasgow coach Danny Wilson said.

Scotland are already without Rory Sutherland at loosehead prop after he was injured in the 20-17 defeat to Wales in Cardiff last month.

Gregor Townsend’s side could also be without the services of Duhan Van Der Merwe after he was sent off in Worcester’s 43-12 defeat to London Irish on Saturday.

The winger was adjudged to have struck Kyle Rowe with an elbow while fending off a second-half tackle with the score poised at 24-5.

The South African-born Scottish international could now face further punishment with a red card automatically resulting in a further disciplinary citing.

A suspension would certainly be a blow to Townsend’s plans as van der Merwe has played in all three games in the competition so far, scoring a try in the 17-26 defeat to France last month.

