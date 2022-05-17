Mark Bennett: Edinburgh and Scotland centre signs new contract with capital club

Bennett, 29, has enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring eight tries in 15 games and winning a Scotland recall after a three-and-a-half year absence.

He has flourished under new coach Mike Blair, enjoying a freedom to attack that was seldom seen under Blair’s predecessor, Richard Cockerill.

Bennett joins fellow internationalists Pierre Schoeman, Luke Crosbie, Damien Hoyland and Grant Gilchrist in extending terms with Edinburgh.

Mark Bennett has flourished under Mike Blair at Edinburgh. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Blair said: “I’ve absolutely loved working with Mark this season. He’s really come into his own as a leader and we’ve been really impressed with the way he’s carried himself around our younger players too.

“We all know Mark is a threat with ball in hand and that’s been more evident than ever this season. His work rate around the park is exceptional and he’s playing with a smile on his face too which is really important.

“We have a lot of young Scottish players developing into the team, so having smart, experienced guys like Mark is absolutely vital to the way we play. He’s going to have a massive role to play in both the 1872 Cup decider and URC play-offs.”

Bennett said: “I’m really happy to be staying at Edinburgh Rugby. It’s a great place to be, we are playing some brilliant flowing rugby and building a great home at DAM Health Stadium. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”