Luke Crosbie, Eroni Sau and Jamie Hodgson win Edinburgh player of the season awards

Luke Crosbie has been named Edinburgh’s player of the season.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 7:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 7:37 pm
Luke Crosbie's Edinburgh performances won him a Scotland call-up.
Although it was a difficult campaign for the capital side who finished second bottom of their conference in the Guinness Pro14 and suffered a heavy European defeat against Racing 92, Crosbie impressed and the back-row forward has won a call up to the Scotland squad for their summer programme.

The former Currie player also skippered the club for the first time, against Zebre.

The players’ player of the season award went to Eroni Sau, the winger who has been allowed to leave Edinburgh.

Popular among fans and team-mates, his exit came as something of a surprise. Sau, who will play for French Pro D2 side Provence next season, is part of Vern Cotter’s Fiji squad who will play two Tests against the All Blacks next month in New Zealand.

Jamie Hodgson, also named in Scotland’s summer squad, won the young player of the season award after impressing in the second row.

