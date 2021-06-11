Winger Eroni Sau is leaving Edinburgh at the end of the season. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

It’s been a disappointing season for the capital club who finished fifth in Conference B of the Guinness Pro14, missing out on qualification for the elite European Champions Cup.

The clearout was expected as head coach Richard Cockerill looks to rebuild for the 2021-22 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amongst those departing are Scotland international prop Murray McCallum, Fijian winger Eroni Sau and Jamie Farndale, who leaves the club to pursue a place in the Great Britain sevens squad for the Olympics.

South African lock Andries Ferreira, who joined Edinburgh on a short-term deal in 2020, will also move on, as will scrum-half Dan Nutton.

The other departures were already known. Prop Simon Berghan and back-row Ally Miller are both joining Glasgow Warriors; star winger Duhan van der Merwe has signed for Worcester Warriors; hooker Mike Willemse will move to London Irish and Andrew Davidson is heading to Gloucester.

Another five players – Nic Groom, Rory Darge, Korie Winters, Fraser Mackenzie and Matt Gordon – left the club earlier in the season.

Cockerill, said: “We’d like to thank all of our leavers for their hard work and commitment to the club during the course of their Edinburgh Rugby careers.

“Every player leaves having worn the jersey with pride and that’s all we can ever ask. It’s been a pleasure to coach them and we wish them the very best in their future ambitions.”

Edinburgh leavers 2020/21 (appearances in brackets)

Murray McCallum (63)

Eroni Sau (26)

Jamie Farndale (15)

Andries Ferreira (9)

Duhan van der Merwe (67)

Mike Willemse (39)

Simon Berghan (90)

Ally Miller (24)

Dan Nutton (2)

Andrew Davidson (13)

Left or retired earlier this season

Nic Groom (22)

Rory Darge (1)

Korie Winters (0)

Fraser Mackenzie (119)

Matt Gordon (1)

A message from the Editor: