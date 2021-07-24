British & Irish Lions players and staff form a huddle to celebrate their victory over South Africa in the first Test.

Lions Tour 2021: How the British and Irish Lions rated in the victory over South Africa in the first Test

The British and Irish Lions defeated South Africa 22-17 in a tense first Test in Cape Town.

By Duncan Bech
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 8:35 pm

The tourists trailed for most of the match but finished the game stronger and can now clinch the series with a victory in the second Test next Saturday.

Here’s how the Lions players rated at the Cape Town Stadium:

1. Rory Sutherland

The Scotland loosehead was a late inclusion in the starting XV after Wyn Jones was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Sutherland was solid in the scrum and gave a good account of himself. 8/10

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Buy photo

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

The hooker made a telling contribution, scoring the Lions’ only try and delivering with pinpoint accuracy at the lineout. 8/10

Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire

Buy photo

3. Tadhg Furlong

Rose to the occasion magnificently, besting both of South Africa’s looseheads, Ox Nche and Steven Kitshoff. 9/10

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Buy photo

4. Maro Itoje

An immense performance from the lock. Almost single-handedly kept the Lions in the hunt with his crucial first-half turnovers. 9/10

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Buy photo
British and Irish LionsSouth Africa
Next Page
Page 1 of 4