The tourists trailed for most of the match but finished the game stronger and can now clinch the series with a victory in the second Test next Saturday.
Here’s how the Lions players rated at the Cape Town Stadium:
1. Rory Sutherland
The Scotland loosehead was a late inclusion in the starting XV after Wyn Jones was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Sutherland was solid in the scrum and gave a good account of himself. 8/10
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
The hooker made a telling contribution, scoring the Lions’ only try and delivering with pinpoint accuracy at the lineout. 8/10
3. Tadhg Furlong
Rose to the occasion magnificently, besting both of South Africa’s looseheads, Ox Nche and Steven Kitshoff. 9/10
4. Maro Itoje
An immense performance from the lock. Almost single-handedly kept the Lions in the hunt with his crucial first-half turnovers. 9/10
