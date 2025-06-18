Lions team to face Argentina named as two Scots make starting XV with two more on bench

Four Scots in matchday 23 but Finn Russell left out

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell has named two Scots in his starting line up for the opening match of the summer tour, with two more on the bench.

Sione Tiupulotu and Duhan van der Merwe have both been included in the starting XV for the non-cap international against Argentina at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday. Tuipulotu starts at outside centre, his regular position for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland, while Van Der Merwe takes up his customary position on the wing as he looks to demonstrate his fitness in what will be his first appearance since March 28, when he injured his ankle playing for Edinburgh against Dragons.

Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman and Glasgow lock Scott Cummings are listed among the substitutes and are in line to make their Lions debuts alongside Tuipulotu, while Van Der Merwe is preparing for his second Lions tour having played in all three test matches against South Africa in 2021.

Glasgow Warriors' Sione Tuipulotu will make his British and Irish Lions debut against Argentina on Friday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Finn Russell has been left out of the matchday 23 due to being rested following his Gallagher Premiership final heroics with Bath last weekend, with Fin Smith getting the nod at stand-off.

Huw Jones also sits out as he continues to work his way back to full fitness after missing the end of the season with Glasgow due to an achilles injury but is expected to be available for the the first match in Australia against Western Force on Saturday week.

Blair Kinghorn, meanwhile, has yet to join up with the Lions squad as he prepares for this weekend's Top 14 semi-final with Toulouse against Bayonne.

Maro Itoje captains the Lions for the first time and is joined in the starting XV by Marcus Smith, who has been picked at full-back behind an all-England half-back partnership of Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith.

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong is given the opportunity to prove his fitness after being named on the bench for the showdown with the Pumas having been sidelined since early May because of a calf strain.

As many as 14 players could make their Lions debuts before the squad departs for Australia on Saturday and Farrell has demanded they make an immediate impact if they want a shot at facing the Wallabies.

British and Irish Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell during a media day at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday.

“I did an exercise a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve done it about five times since, of choosing what the Test side could be,” the head coach said. “You actually can’t even go there because there’s such good competition and that’s how it should be.

“The exciting thing about Friday night is these guys get to show the team-mates who are sat in the stand what they’re all about.

“We are looking for cohesion, connection and an ability to attack the game from the off.

“You can give yourself any excuse as far as time together is concerned, but we’ve had good prep and if you want to be a good Lions player you’ve got to hit your straps straight from the off.”

Furlong has been troubled by calf and hamstring injuries all season, forcing him to miss the entire 2024 autumn series and all but one match of the Six Nations.

If fit, the three-time Lions tourist will be favourite to start at tighthead prop in the Test series against the Wallabies, but first he must negotiate the curtain raiser against a Pumas side ranked fifth in the world.

“Tadhg is fit and ready to go and train well and as keen as everyone else to get the show on the road,” Farrell said.

Lions team to face Argentina:

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/England)

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton/England)

13. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow/Scotland)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh/Scotland)

10. Fin Smith (Northampton/England)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton/England)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol/England)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale/England)

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Ireland)

6. Tom Curry (Sale/England)

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)