Finn Russell explains risky pass as Bath grab Premiership glory to end 29-year wait

West Country club return to the summit of the English game

Twickenham belonged to Finn Russell and Bath as the Scot steered the West Country club back to the pinnacle of the English game.

The stand-off turned in a performance of controlled excellence as they defeated Leicester Tigers 23-21 in the Gallagher Premiership final.

Russell kicked three penalties and two conversions but this game will be remembered for his stunning interception followed by a selfless/inspired/crazy (delete as appropriate) pass back inside to local boy Max Ojomoh who finished the move and put Bath firmly in the driving seat.

Finn Russell poses with his children and the trophy after Bath's win over Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham. | Getty Images

The Scotland fly-half looked as if he had the legs to score himself but playing in his team-mate meant an easier conversion. Russell said he was happy to give the glory to Ojomoh, the son of former Bath favourite Steve.

“He's a boy from Bath that grew up watching his dad lift the trophies, so it was his turn today and he got a try in the final, so that will live long in his memory, I think,” said Russell.

For Bath coach Johann van Graan, it was a heart-in-mouth moment. “Finn is always thinking ahead and I just knew he was going to pass but when he did I said ‘Maxie you’ve got to catch this one!’”

Max Ojomoh of Bath celebrates with Finn Russell after scoring his side' second try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final against Leicester Tigers. | Getty Images

The converted try put Bath 20-7 ahead with half an hour left but they had to endure some nervy moments in the final quarter after having a Guy Pepper try disallowed. Solomone Kata brought Leicester back to within a score with a try converted by Pollard but the Tigers were then reduced to 14 men when Dan Cole, playing his final ever game, was sin-binned for a late barge on Russell. The Scot kicked the subsequent penalty but Leicester came back again, Emeka Ilione’s try giving them a late lifeline.

Bath saw it out and it was appropriate that Russell had the final touch, booting the ball into the stand after the clock ticked past 80 minutes.

It means Bath are back on their perch, treble winners and champions of England for the first time since 1996. Three short years ago this proud club finished rock bottom of the Premiership but the arrival of van Graan in 2022 and Russell a year later has transformed them.

“I think the main thing about this team is the circle we've got, the group, the players, staff, and we've got the whole city behind us,” said Russell “I think myself and other players on the pitch, we can go out there and express ourselves, knowing that everyone's got each other's back.

“If you want to win stuff, that's potentially more important than individuals. When you've got each other's backs, and you know you can play your game without stress or making a mistake, that allows boys that freedom to go out and play.”

For all his brilliance, Russell has had to endure barbs over the lack of honours he has won but that can now be put to bed. Ten years after helping Glasgow Warriors win the Pro12, he can add European Challenge Cup and Premiership winners’ medals to his collection. Bath’s second string also won the Premiership Cup this season to make it a unique treble.

Cameron Redpath of Bath poses with the trophy after his team won the Gallagher Premiership final. | Getty Images

Russell wasn’t the only Scot to help propel Bath to glory. Cameron Redpath and Josh Bayliss were also part of the win over Leicester and the pair will now link up with Gregor Townsend’s squad for the Pacific summer tour. They will be joined by the Tigers’ Cameron Henderson who played well but couldn’t stop the Bath juggernaut despite his team outscoring them by three tries to two.

It was Leicester who struck first, punishing Bath for conceding an early scrum penalty. Pollard kicked it deep into the opposition 22 and, after a patient lineout maul, Jack van Poortvliet dived over. Pollard dispatched the conversion.

Bath looked slow out of the blocks but Russell kept them in touch with his first penalty and played his way into the game thereafter. He found Joe Cokanasiga with a kick-pass then, a minute later, created a yard for himself with a delightful dummy. Unfortunately, Cokanasiga spilled the pass and the chance was gone.

Russell was then guilty of dropping the ball and appeared to throw it towards Julian Montoya in frustration. The Argentine hooker was playing his final game for Leicester and would soon find himself in the sin-bin but not before Bath had scored their first try.

The ball went through the hands of the backs before a couple of quick pick-and-goes culminated in Thomas du Toit forcing himself over the line. Russell converted to nudge Bath 10-7 ahead.

Bath's Finn Russell tries to squeeze between Leicester's Cameron Henderson, left, and Julian Montoya. | Getty Images

Montoya was yellow-carded a couple of minutes later after he crashed head-first into Ted Hill with no sign of a wrap. It felt like a bit of momentum shift but the only points that Bath could plunder while the Tigers were down to 14 was Russell’s second penalty - from 47 metres - with the final kick of the half.

The usually reliable Pollard was off target with a penalty attempt early in the second half and things got worse for the South African World Cup winner when he threw the interception pass to Russell. It was brilliant anticipation by the Scot who accelerated up the park and looked set to score before flinging it back inside to the grateful Ojomoh. It was classic Russell and he converted the try to push Bath 20-7 ahead.

Pepper thought he'd put them out of sight but his score was disallowed for a knock-on by Will Muir, opening the door for a Leicester revival. Kata squeezed over and Pollard converted to reduce Bath's lead to 20-14 but then came Cole's late hit on Russell which saw the 38-year-old sin-binned. The penalty that followed extended Bath's advantage to 23-15 but the Tigers came back again and Ilione bulldozed his way over for their third try. Pollard's conversion made it a two-point game with four minutes remaining but Bath had enough in the tank to see out the final moments and were crowned champions for the first time in 29 long years.

Scorers: Bath: Tries: du Toit, Ojomoh. Cons: Russell 2. Pens: Russell 3. Leicester: Tries: Van Poortvliet, Kata, Ilione. Cons: Pollard 3.

Yellow cards: Montoya (Leicester, 29min), Cole (Leicester, 70min)

Bath: T de Glanville; J Cokanasiga, M Ojomoh, C Redpath, W Muir; F Russell, B Spencer (c); B Obano (F van Wyk 61), T Dunn (N Annett 68), T du Toit (W Stuart 61), Q Roux (J Bayliss 61), C Ewels (R Molony 68), T Hill, G Pepper, M Reid (A Barbeary 61). Replacements: T Carr-Smith, C Donoghue.

Leicester: F Steward; A Radwan, S Kata, J Woodward (I Perese 50), O Hassell-Collins; H Pollard, J van Poortvliet (B Youngs 55); N Smith (J Cronin 70), J Montoya (c), J Heyes (D Cole 63), C Henderson, O Chessum, H Liebenberg, T Reffell (C Clare 30-39; E Ilione 55), O Cracknell (M Rogerson 72). Replacement: B Volavola.

Referee: Karl Dickson.