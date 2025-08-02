Lions reaction: Finn Russell hits the sweet spot and wins special accolade

It's an amazing achievement for me personally, says stand-off

Finn Russell admitted he had hit the sweet spot in his career as he celebrated the British and Lions’ Test triumph in Australia with being named the team sponsor’s player of the series.

The Scotland stand-off started all three matches against the Wallabies as the tourists prevailed 2-1. They lost the final Test 22-12 in the pouring rain in Sydney but had already clinched the series by winning the first two.

It was Russell’s third Lions tour but by far his most successful as he established himself as the team’s attacking fulcrum. His formidable talent has never been in doubt but he believes that, at 32, the experience he has accumulated has allowed him to flourish on the biggest stage.

British and Irish Lions' Finn Russell celebrates on the shoulders of Pierre Schoeman after winning the series against Australia. | PA

“I've always loved playing rugby,” said Russell after being presented with Howden’s Lions player of the series trophy. “There's obviously tough times that go along with that if you play as long as I've been playing for but I'm loving it.

“I think the stage of my career that I'm at is great. I think I've got a lot of experience from playing with different clubs, different coaches, different players, as well as still being fit enough to do it. I'm not old enough yet to be that slow out there.

“I think I'm playing some good rugby, but again, it's down to the guys around me as well. It's not just me out there. It's the full team and the coaches.”

Russell’s most successful season

The Test series win brings the curtain down on Russell’s most successful season, with the fly-half having helped his club, Bath, win the English Premiership and the European Challenge Cup. He was the Lions’ top scorer in Australia, kicking 44 points, and said being named the sponsor’s player of the series was a proud moment.

“It's an amazing achievement for me personally but you can't do things like this without the boys around you and the coaches and management,” Russell told Sky Sports. “It's a special tour.

Finn Russell of the British and Irish Lions competes for the ball with Dylan Pietsch of the Wallabies during Australia's 22-12 win in the third Test in Sydney. | Getty Images

“I mean, it's not ideal in the weather today, but I've loved this tour. I've loved getting to know the boys that I didn't know before, getting to know the coaches, playing a different style. It's an amazing tour, I think, when you have the four nations coming together and being able to travel around this time rather than being stuck in an individual hotel [as happened in 2021 when the Lions were in South Africa during the Covid pandemic].”

Russell had his family and friends cheering him on in Australia, including his partner Emma and their daughters, Charlie and Skye.

“Actually everyone's out here,” smiled Russell. “My partner Emma and my two daughters, my mum, dad, two brothers and a sister are all here, and my two best mates from back home. “Everyone's out, which is amazing. I think when you're in the thick of it, you don't really appreciate what the families go through, what my partner goes through with the kids.