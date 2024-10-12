79-times capped lock expected to play his final games for club in South Africa

Franco Smith has confirmed he is looking to replace Richie Gray amid growing speculation that Glasgow Warriors are keen to bring Alex Craig to the club.

It was announced last week that Gray would be leaving the Warriors at the end of November “to pursue a new playing opportunity abroad”, with Japan the likely destination for the Scotland forward.

Dumfries-born Craig, 27, is currently with the Scarlets and won a Scotland recall in the summer, three years after he was last capped.

Gray's final games for the club are expected to come in South Africa, with Glasgow scheduled to fly there on Tuesday to play United Rugby Championship fixtures against the Sharks and Stormers on October 19 and 26.

Alex Craig playing for Scotland against the USA in Washington DC on the summer tour. | Getty Images for Scottish Rugby

Glasgow have some promising prospects in the second row, with both Max Williamson and Alex Samuel making their breakthrough last season along with hybrid back-five forwards Gregor Brown and Euan Ferrie. While pleased with their progress, Warriors coach Smith believes they need an experienced lock to plug the gap that will be left by the 79-times capped Gray's departure.

Craig, who played in Scotland's wins over the USA and Chile in July, has been linked with a mid-season move to Glasgow. The Warriors coach said he was in the market for a new second-row but was reluctant to speak about Craig.

“For now, I'm not going to say much about it,” said Smith. “Let's see how it plays out.”

But he added: “We're going to replace Richie. It's just such an important role. I think Alex and Max are coming along well. Gregor did a sterling job on Friday night [against Zebre]. He brings a different aspect to our game. He carries like a loose forward.

“His defence is good, he moves well, and his set-piece is excellent. I call them shocks and flocks, so short locks and flank locks. With these boys, their mentality is about applying themselves best, no matter what role or jersey they've got. Richie has been important, but to get somebody else to replace him will be also part of it.”

Richie Gray, who will leave Glasgow Warriors next month, with coach Franco Smith. | SNS Group

Smith, meanwhile, said he would be travelling with a 30-man squad for the games against the Sharks and Stormers. It’s Glasgow’s first trip to South Africa since they defeated the Bulls in the URC final at Loftus Versfeld in June.

Johnny Matthews, the Warriors hooker, feels the club’s success did not get the credit it deserved from some rugby observers in South Africa and there is a determination within the squad to show it wasn’t a “one off”.

“We had a good time last time we went,” smiled Matthews. “I think we’ve got a target on our backs now, particularly with the South Africans. We got written off in that final against the Bulls and people think it was a fluke we won – it’s quite disrespectful, so we want to go over there and prove a point that it wasn’t a one-off. If we can go and get some points on the board, it sets us up going into December and the latter end of the season.”