The legendary Scotstoun lock is to leave the club at end of November

Glasgow Warriors great Richie Gray is to leave the club at the end of November to pursue a new playing opportunity abroad.

The second-row forward, in his second spell with Glasgow, was part of the team which won the United Rugby Championship last season and is one of the game’s foremost lineout operators.

The Scotsman understands Gray, 35, will pursue his club career in Japan and his last games for Glasgow are likely to be on the mini-tour of South Africa when they play the Sharks and Stormers in late October. A move to Japan is likely to limit Gray’s international career given that the Japanese season coincides with the Six Nations but the timing of the move may allow him to play for Scotland in the autumn Tests.

Richie Gray will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of November. | SNS Group

Gray has enjoyed a fruitful second stint at his hometown club which he rejoined in 2020 after time in England and France with Sale Sharks, Castres and Toulouse. The pinnacle came at Loftus Versfeld in June when he helped the Warriors defeat the Bulls in the URC final in the latter’s home town.

It meant the 79-times capped lock added a URC triumph to the Top 14 winner's medal he won with Toulouse in 2019. He leaves Scotstoun with the blessing of the club who are expected to be compensated for losing a player who is contracted until the end of this season.

His departure leaves Scott Cummings as the club’s most experienced second row but there is also a clutch of promising locks who made the breakthrough last season, with Max Williamson, Alex Samuel and Euan Ferrie all making a favourable impression. Behind them, Jare Oguntibeju is emerging as a promising talent. Gray, in fact, has played a big part in their development, working with them in training, particularly in lineout work.

Franco Smith, the Glasgow head coach, paid tribute to Gray, saying: “Richie has been a fantastic servant to this club, both on and off the field. When I first came in, he very quickly adapted to the intensity of our training sessions, as well as also adapting elements of his game. I vividly remember my second match in charge, against Cardiff at Scotstoun – he was outstanding that day. We won 15 of our 16 lineouts and he was immense across the field, always putting his hand up for more responsibility.

“He has been a point of reference for me when it comes to our lineouts, but has also been a real leader in our squad, sharing his experience to help develop those around him. It will be sad to lose him, but this is a massive opportunity for him at this stage of his career – I know from experience what an opportunity like this means as you’re coming to the end of your career, and I’m very proud of the way he has gone about his business.

Scott Cummings and Gray. | SNS Group

“You look at the young talent coming through and you realise how valuable it is for them to learn from Richie – he leads our ‘lineout board’ that we’ve set up to share information and prepare our set-piece for each game, and he has been great with helping our young guys come to the table with their suggestions and ideas. His influence will stand us in good stead even once he has moved on, and we wish him all the best.”

The Rutherglen-born Gray, who has featured in three Rugby World Cups and played for the Lions Test team on the 2013 tour of Australia, feels the club has grown hugely since he made his debut in the 2008-09 season.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Glasgow Warriors, from the supporters to the backroom team to the players I’ve shared a dressing room with over the years,” Gray told glasgowwarriors.org.

“The support I’ve had throughout my time here – from the first time I stepped onto the pitch to when I came back from France and the last few years since then – has been incredible, and to win the URC together last season was a phenomenal achievement. It’s a great group here and it meant a lot to lift that trophy together.

“When I first came through, we were still playing out at Firhill in front of a couple of thousand people, so it’s such a proud feeling to see where this club is now. To see how everyone has pulled together in the last few years and really grown the club to where we are today shows that we’re in a great place.

“I’m really excited to see how the young guys in the second-row develop. Scott [Cummings]’s development in recent years – both on the field and around the club – has been outstanding, and young Max [Williamson] and Alex [Samuel] are such an exciting duo for both Glasgow and Scotland.

Gray's Scotland career could be hampered by a move to Japan. | SNS Group / SRU

“The two of them were just starting out in the academy when I first came back, and now you look at them and know they’ll be the future of the second-row. They’ve taken everything in their stride, from calling lineouts to leading meetings and everything around the club that supporters might not necessarily see. Even guys like Jare [Oguntibeju], who’s had a few opportunities in the pre-season, show that the future is definitely bright in the second-row, and I’m excited to watch how they kick on.

“This move is a fantastic opportunity for me, and a really exciting move for my family. I’m really looking forward to the challenge that awaits me.