Law change requires sports fans attending large stadia to prove vaccination against Covid-19

The changes will affect SPFL games and wider Scottish sport from October 1 (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Double-jabbed fans will need to show a ‘vaccine passport’ as a requirement for entry into grounds and arenas where the capacity exceeds 10,000.

This includes the national homes of rugby and football, plus the four largest football clubs’ grounds in Edinburgh and Glasgow – Ibrox, Celtic Park, Easter Road and Tynecastle – plus Pittodrie in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Parliament voted through the plans 68-55 in a vote at Holyrood today, and the proposal will come into force on October 1.

Hearts’ home match with Motherwell on October 2 is the first to be affected by the law change – but Scottish football officials have called for a middle ground and move away from blanket inspections.

The Joint Response Group has suggested a spot-check system would be more suitable to implement the plans within the three-week timescale.