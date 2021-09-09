Counter proposal for vaccine passport 'spot-checks' from Scottish Football JRG

Hearts fans could be affected if the rule comes into force on October 1 - they host Motherwell on October 2. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The idea to be debated by Parliament would see venues with capacities above 10,000 requiring proof of vaccination as a condition of entry – which would include several Scottish football grounds as well as Hampden and Murrayfield.

Fans groups have raised concerns over the plan which could see supporters and spectators excluded from live games and follows previous warnings from SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster over the impact such a plan could have on attendances.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With plans expected to be passed the Scottish Football joint-response group, which oversaw the national game at all levels during the pandemic has suggested a reduced monitoring system of “spot-checks rather than blanket inspections” at grounds such as Ibrox, Celtic Park and Tynecastle.

A spokesperson for the JRG said: “Both the Scottish FA and the SPFL wholeheartedly support the national effort to eradicate COVID-19.

“We have been in discussions with Scottish Government officials regarding the practical implications of vaccine passports for major events, and in particular the risk of health and safety issues and crowd disorder if fans are delayed getting into stadiums, which everyone naturally wants to avoid.

“With only three weeks before the October 1 deadline, we are committed to working hard to develop an effective and workable solution. With that in mind, we are keen to explore whether any vaccine passport regime can include spot-checks, rather than blanket inspections of everyone attending games.”