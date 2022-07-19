Kyle Rowe to miss Scotland's autumn Tests and start of Six Nations due to ACL rupture

Rowe, 24, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the 29-6 win in Salta after coming off the bench to make his international debut.
Les Kiss, his coach at London Irish, does not expect the player to return until February or March.
Rowe replaced the injured Rory Hutchinson at full-back just before half-time in Argentina and won a key turnover. But he later landed awkwardly as he tried to jump over a prone opponent and had to be carried off on a stretcher.
It’s tough luck for the winger who has had to be patient for his Scotland chance. He was named in Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations squad earlier this year but did not feature in any of the games.
He enjoyed a highly impressive first season with London Irish following his move from Edinburgh.