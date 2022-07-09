Kyle Rowe: Injury update on Scotland debutant who was stretchered off against Argentina

Scotland's Kyle Rowe, in crutches, is embraced by team-mate Javan Sebastian after the win over Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Both players were injured in Scotland’s 29-6 win over the Pumas in the second Test in Salta which levelled the series.

Rowe, making his international debut as a replacement at full-back for the injured Hutchinson, lasted only ten minutes after appearing to land awkwardly on his ankle as he tried to leap over a prone player. The London Irish player was carried off on a stretcher and was seen after the match on crutches, with his leg heavily strapped.

“We really feel for him,” said Townsend. “He was so proud this week to get the news he was going to get his first cap and he played well and got a crucial jackal for us just before half-time.

“It’s really unfortunate to see him pick up the injury and I’m sure he’ll miss next week, and Rory Hutchinson will be a doubt as well. But we’ve got a big squad here.”

The loss of Hutchinson and Rowe forced Scotland into a backline reshuffle which saw Blair Kinghorn move from stand-off to his old position of full-back. Ross Thompson came off the bench to play at fly-half and took over place-kicking duties from Kinghorn, landing two conversions.

Scotland now find themselves short of cover at 10 and 15, positions in which they always looked vulnerable after the decision to rest Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg for the tour and the withdrawal through injury of Adam Hastings and Huw Jones just before the squad left for South America.