How the Scotland players rated in 29-6 win over Argentina

After losing the first Test last week, Gregor Townsend’s side were under pressure to reverse the outcome and take the series to a deciding final match. They duly delivered with four tries from Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson sealing a deserved victory.

Scotland led 8-6 at the break, Watson providing the try on his 50th cap, but it was a much improved second-half performance that provided the foundation for the win with three converted tries in 18 minutes from Bennett, Fagerson and Johnson putting them out of sight.

Argentina tried to hit back – and scored a try through Guido Petti only for it to be disallowed on a TMO review for a forward pass – but Scotland produced some superb last-ditch defending to prevent Los Pumas from crossing the whitewash.

Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10:

1. Pierre Schoeman - 7 Played his part as Scotland’s scrum performed better this week and also looked more dangerous in the loose. 7/10 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Dave Cherry - 6 His first throw-in was squint and the Scotland lineout was a bit of a mixed bag. Put his body on the line before being replaced by George Turner for final 25 minutes. 6 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3. Zander Fagerson - 7 Won a crucial scrum penalty as Scotland found themselves under the cosh with 20 minutes remaining. Was a key moment, changing the momentum and was reward for solid performance. 7 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Sam Skinner - 6 Some impressive takes in the lineout and gave greater mobility around the park. 6 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales