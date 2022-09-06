Kenny Logan: Former Scotland winger reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

The 50-year-old admitted the diagnosis had come out of the blue and he had surgery earlier this year.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: “I got a wellness check and sat down with the guy. He said to me: ‘everything’s fine, your hormones are fine but your prostate is high’.

“I got checked and very quickly, within three or four months, I had biopsies. There was something there but we’d just keep an eye on it.

Former Scotland international Kenny Logan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

“This year, February 7, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer which was a huge shock. I ended up deciding to take it out so I’m three months since the operation, had the prostate out and I’m probably 95 per cent back to normal.