Scotland’s pursuit of John Cooney looks set to divide opinion and raises the intriguing possibility of the Ulster scrum-half playing against Ireland in next year’s Six Nations Championship and Rugby World Cup.

John Cooney's last Ireland cap came against England in the 2020 Guinness Six Nations. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Cooney, 32, has been capped 11 times by Ireland but his last appearance came as a replacement in the 2020 Six Nations against England. Modifications to World Rugby’s eligibility regulations mean that players are allowed to change sides if they have not played Test rugby for three years and have a credible link to their ‘new’ country. Cooney's Scottish father means that he could switch to Scotland from February 23, 2023. The player is giving it serious consideration and Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has admitted he has been looking at Cooney.

Mike Blair, Scotland’s most capped scrum-half, admires Cooney’s qualities but questioned whether capping him was in the spirit of the new regulations which were designed ostensibly to help Tier 2 nations. “It’s a funny one, isn’t it?” said the Edinburgh coach. “Because you see a player of his quality and you think he’d certainly be at a level to challenge for a place within the Scotland team. I think everyone has a different opinion on how these things work. The rule change probably wasn’t brought in for examples like this. But if a player is available, then you select or don’t select on his merits. I guess to not look at someone like that who makes himself available, you’d be shooting yourself in the foot.”

Speaking ahead of Ulster’s game with Leinster, Dublin-born Cooney said his father would be proud to see him play for Scotland. “I’ll make the decision on my own terms and whatever I feel is right for me,” he told the Ulster Rugby Show. “Half of my family live in Scotland and my dad's a proud Scotsman. I can see both sides of the conversation but I won’t be listening outside. Either way I know my Dad would be immensely proud if I did play [for Scotland].”

Pragmatism is likely to be the biggest driver, as acknowledged by Chris Cusiter, another celebrated ex-Scotland scrum-half who tweeted: “Cracking player but I would be properly annoyed if a 32/33 year old was brought in ahead of me and I was a young Scottish scrum half,” before adding: “However, as a fan, if he came off the bench and kicked the winning penalty against Ireland in the World Cup then I think my opinion could be changed.”

