Jack Dempsey is in line to make his Scotland debut off the bench against Australia.

Gregor Townsend has resisted the temptation to throw in Dempsey from the start but the former Wallaby is in line to make his Scotland debut off the bench against his countrymen at Murrayfield. The Glasgow Warriors No 8 won 14 caps for the Aussies but has taken advantage of a change in the laws to switch to dark blue.

He last played for Australia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup but players are now free to change sides if they have not played Test rugby for three years and have a credible link to their ‘new’ country. Dempsey’s grandfather, Andrew Prentice, was Scottish and the former Waratahs forward still has a number of relatives living in the Glasgow area and in Ayrshire. His half-Scottish mum, Rose, is especially enthusiastic about the notion of her son playing for Scotland.

Townsend made no apology for using the latest eligibility loophole and revealed that the 28-year-old from Sydney had one significant test still to pass. “We do anthem checks for the players,” smiled the coach. “If you’re winning your first cap you’ll have to sing the anthem on the bus going back from our team run on Friday. So that’s always a fun time, although probably not for the players. The players say they are more nervous about singing their song on the bus than they are for the game.”

Scotland wing Darcy Graham at training.

As a player, Townsend once led a delegation to then coach Ian McGeechan to object to Brendan Laney being parachuted in from New Zealand to play for Scotland ten days before a Test match. A lot has changed since then, as Townsend acknowledged, and the pragmatist in him knows his chief task is to put a winning Scotland team on the pitch, and using every available means to do so.

“We have had players that have played age group for other teams, have no Scottish blood connections and have been here through residency but they have all earned their right through showing form,” said the coach. “Jack has been here a season and a half with Glasgow, and is one of their best players. The laws have allowed people to commit to another country after a three-year step down.”

The change in regulations was brought in chiefly to help the Tier 2 nations. The South Sea Islands countries lose many players to Australia and New Zealand, only for them to be later discarded. Tonga have used the new law to bring former Wallaby Israel Folau into their squad, along with three former All Blacks, Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Augustine Pulu. Scotland are thought to be the first Tier 1 nation to take advantage of the change and Townsend would not rule out using it again. He said that John Cooney, the Ulster scrum-half who has been capped 11 times for Ireland, is one who is interesting to him. The 32-year-old’s father is Scottish and he would become available during the Six Nations if he does not win any more Irish caps.

“It is obviously new as this law only came in to play this summer,” added Townsend. “We have seen some players move from country to country already. I think Tonga had three or four in their summer Tests. We have lots of players from different backgrounds. Jack is part of that inclusive, diverse group that we have and he has committed to us. We can’t wait to see what he does for us.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend with centre Sione Tuipulotu during a training session at Oriam.

“He has trained well. There is a lot of information to take on board when you are new to a team. He was in South Africa with Glasgow last week so he has had a lot to take in. He has adapted well. We believe he has a game that can thrive for us. He has already proved he has a game that thrived at international level. He has played very well for Glasgow and we just want to see his strengths when he comes on.”

Townsend has stuck with Matt Fagerson as his starting No 8, with new captain Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson alongside him in a strong and familiar-looking trio. “That back row has played a number of games for us and Matt, who plays alongside Jack at Glasgow, has been outstanding for the last 24 months. Hamish and Jamie have been leading players for us too. There’s good competition there. Nick Haining was unlucky to miss out this week.”

Townsend has been forced into some running repairs in the second row, losing both Scott Cummings and Richie Gray to injury. Cumming suffered a broken toe in training on Wednesday and has been ruled out for the entire series, while Gray is still recovering from a head knock. Townsend is confident he will be fit for the second match of the series, against Fiji next weekend, but he has drafted Glen Young into the squad and the Edinburgh lock will be on the bench against Australia.

In a team composed entirely of home-based talent, there are 10 Edinburgh players in the starting XV and five from Glasgow Warriors. The Exiles will return for the Fiji game but some trained with Scotland this week, including Stuart Hogg, the now ex-skipper. Townsend said the full-back was quick to congratulate Ritchie on the captaincy. “He was the first in to speak to him,” said the coach. “He leads by his actions. He brings energy, he trains so well and having everybody back is great and what we live for as a coaching group. It has been really positive.”

Scotland (v Australia, BT Murrayfield, Saturday, 5.30pm): 15. Ollie Smith; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Mark Bennett, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Blair Kinghorn, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt), 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Matt Fagerson.