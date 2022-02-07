Jamie Ritchie update as injured flanker is absent from Scotland squad

Ritchie was injured in the win over England on Saturday and will not join up with the squad this week.

Also absent is fellow back-row forward Josh Bayliss who missed the Calcutta Cup game due to concussion.

Dave Cherry, the Edinburgh hooker, has joined up with the Scotland squad.

Ritchie, the Edinburgh flanker, sustained a groin/hamstring injury during the second half against England and had to be carried from the field. He was seen on crutches at the end of the match.

Magnus Bradbury replaced him and will come into contention for the Wales game. Other back-row options include the uncapped pair Rory Darge and Andy Christie and also Sam Skinner and Nick Haining.

A statement from Scottish Rugby said: “Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss have not met up with the squad this week through injury. Dave Cherry has joined up with the team today.”