Scotland concerned about Jamie Ritchie injury after Six Nations win over England

It was the only sour note for the home side who defeated England 20-17 to win the trophy for the second year in a row.

Ritchie was seen on crutches at the end of the game and there must now be a question mark over his participation in the remainder of this season’s Six Nations Championship.

“It’s not looking great for Jamie just now,” said Townsend. “When you’re on crutches and struggling to walk, it’s not great.

There is concern over Jamie Ritchie's injury after Scotland's Six Nations win over England.

“It seemed to be the hamstring and groin area. From what I could tell, the motion he made attempting to compete for the ball, he sort of did the splits.

“So, yeah, he’s in a bit of pain. So I wouldn’t expect him to be available next week. But from what I hear, everyone else seems to be OK.”

Ritchie has grown into a key player for Scotland in recent seasons and will be sorely missed in the back row.

Scotland take on Wales in Cardiff next weekend, looking to build on their promising start to the campaign. Townsend’s side beat England at Twickenham in their opening fixture last season but lost at home to Wales in the second round after being 17-3 ahead in a game in which Scotland prop Zander Fagerson was sent off.

“I’m sure there are things next week we’ll have to adapt and adjust to, but I feel this team is much better at that,” added Townsend.