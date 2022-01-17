Six Nations 2022: Who are the referees for the Scotland matches? Which games will Mike Adamson take charge of?

New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe will take charge of Scotland v England on February 5. Picture: Gary Hutchison/SNS

Scotland open their campaign against England at BT Murrayfield on February 5 and New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe will take charge of the Calcutta Cup clash.

He will be assisted in Edinburgh by experienced refs Nic Berry, of Australia, and Craig Evans, of Wales. The TMO is Welshman Ben Whitehouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berry will be in charge of Scotland’s second match, against Wales in Cardiff on February 12.

Scottish referee Mike Adamson will take charge of two Six Nations matches. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Scotland’s final three matches will all be refereed by RFU officials.

Karl Dickson has been appointed to Scotland v France on February 26, Welshman Luke Pearce will be in charge for Italy v Scotland on March 12 and Wayne Barnes will referee Scotland’s final game, against Ireland in Dublin, on March 19.

Scottish official Mike Adamson has been appointed match referee for France v Italy on the opening weekend in Paris on Sunday, February 6, and England v Wales in round three of the competition on February 26.

He will also be assistant ref at England v Ireland on March 12 and France v England on March 19, the final match in the Championship.

Refereeing teams for Scotland’s 2022 Six Nations matches

Scotland v England - BT Murrayfield, Saturday, 5 February

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Wales v Scotland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Saturday, 12 February

Referee: Nic Berry (RA)

Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU)

TMO: Brett Cronan (RA)

Scotland v France - BT Murrayfield, Saturday, 26 February

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Busby (IRFU)

TMO: Tom Foley (RFU)

Italy v Scotland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Saturday, 12 March

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Craig Evans (WRU)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU)

Ireland v Scotland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday, 19 March

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (FFR)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU)