Jamie Bhatti signs new deal with Glasgow Warriors

Jamie Bhatti rejoined Glasgow Warriors last summer. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The loosehead prop rejoined the Scotstoun club last summer after spells at Edinburgh and Bath and said signing a contract extension was “an easy decision”.

“As soon as I got the offer, that was it – I knew it was the right deal for me,” said Bhatti, 28. “I’ve loved being back at Scotstoun, and I’ve got a great relationship with the coaches. They back me to go out there and play well, and I’m really enjoying my rugby.

“Glasgow feels like home for me. I first moved here in 2016, and to be part of the story of this club is a real privilege. I love where I live out in the East End, I love where I play my rugby, it’s just the perfect fit for me.

“We’re in a good place in the league right now and we want to kick on and secure our place in the knockout stages. We’ve had a bit of adversity this season, but every time we’ve slipped up we’ve bounced back and our position in the league is testament to that. It’s also a testament to the squad and the coaching group, and it’s a really good environment right now.

“I want to be the best player for this club that I can be, and I want to win silverware with this team. We fell just short in 2019 before I left, so for me getting a winner’s medal with Glasgow is top of my list.”

A new deal for fellow Scotland prop Kebble was announced on Tuesday and Glasgow coach Danny Wilson expressed his delight at tying down another experienced forward.

“Jamie is hugely passionate about playing for Glasgow Warriors and we’re pleased to secure his services for the seasons to come,” Wilson told the Warriors website.

“Since returning to the club he has picked back up where he left off displaying his strength at scrum-time and his physicality around the park.

“Our scrum has played a key factor in our success this season, thanks to the work of Al Dickinson and players like Jamie and Oli [Kebble]

“We’re looking forward to having Jamie as part of our pack for the seasons ahead.”