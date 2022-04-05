Scotland prop Oli Kebble signs new contract with Glasgow Warriors subject to visa and medical

Oli Kebble has been impressed by the young talent coming through at Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The club said the agreement was subject to a medical and a visa but would not reveal the length of the prop’s new deal.

Kebble, 29, has been with Glasgow since 2017 and became Scotland-qualified on residency grounds in 2020, making his international debut in October that year in the 48-7 win over Georgia.

He has been capped 11 times and played once in the 2022 Guinness Six Nations, coming on as a second-half substitute in the home defeat by France.

Ostensibly a loosehead, the Durban-born prop can also play at tighthead and was used there by Scotland during the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Danny Wilson, the Glasgow coach, said Kebble’s versatility made him a key member of his squad.

“He is an outstanding scrummager and a huge physical presence,” Wilson said. “His ability to play on both sides of the scrum has been an asset to us this season and we’re pleased that he is going to be a part of our pack for the foreseeable future.”

Oli Kebble scores a try during Glasgow Warriors' win over Zebre at Scotstoun on Friday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Kebble helped Glasgow reach the Pro14 final in 2019 and believes the club has the potential to challenge again for honours. Their win over Zebre Parma on Friday night lifted them into third place in the United Rugby Championship ahead of a two-game mini-tour to South Africa where they will take on Kebble’s former club, Stormers, and the Bulls.

“It was a really easy decision for both my partner and I – we both really wanted to stay and I’m delighted to get the deal over the line,” Kebble told the Warriors website. “Glasgow has really become a home for us. The environment that the club offers not just for players, but for families, is second to none.

“There’s so much young talent coming through, and I sometimes have to pinch myself that I’m one of the more experienced heads in the squad now. These guys are going to make us so much stronger and they’re going to develop into key players for this club.”

Kebble has made 72 appearances for Warriors since joining from Stormers. A former junior Springbok, he was part of the South Africa Under-20 squad that won the 2012 IRB Junior World Championship.