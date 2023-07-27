All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Italy team to play Scotland: Toulouse scrum-half to make debut

Italy, like Scotland, have cast their net wide for Saturday’s match between the sides at Murrayfield, naming an experimental team for their first World Cup warm-up.
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST

There are two uncapped players in the visitors’ XV, with Lorenzo Pani of Zebre Parma selected at full-back and Martin Page-Relo of Toulouse at scrum-half. French-born Page-Relo qualifies for Italy through his maternal grandparents and had previously been called up during this year’s Six Nations.

Italy left for Edinburgh on Thursday and the travelling party included Montanna Ioane who will play on the wing against Scotland. Ioane missed the Six Nations following his move to Melbourne Rebels. “It’s been great to have him back and we hope he’ll continue the form he showed for us last November,” coach Kieran Crowley said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scotland have named a new captain for the match in Rory Darge and Italy have done likewise, giving the honour to Federico Ruzza, the Benetton forward. Tommaso Allan, the experienced former Scotland Under-20 international, will start at stand-off for the Azzurri whose World Cup preparations also include a Test against Ireland in Dublin and home games versus Romania and Japan. The tournament itself will see Italy play in Pool A against hosts France, three-time winners New Zealand, Namibia and Uruguay.

Italy (v Scotland, Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm): L Pani; P Bruno, T Menoncello, L Morisi, M Ioane; T Allan, M Page Rel; F Zani, E Faiva, P Ceccarelli, D Sisi, A Zambonin, F Ruzza (capt), M Zuliani, T Halafihi.

Replacements: M Manfredi, D Fischetti, F Alongi, E Iachizzi, L Cannone, A Garbisi, G Da Re, F Mori.

Related topics:ScotlandItalyMurrayfield