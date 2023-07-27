Italy, like Scotland, have cast their net wide for Saturday’s match between the sides at Murrayfield, naming an experimental team for their first World Cup warm-up.

There are two uncapped players in the visitors’ XV, with Lorenzo Pani of Zebre Parma selected at full-back and Martin Page-Relo of Toulouse at scrum-half. French-born Page-Relo qualifies for Italy through his maternal grandparents and had previously been called up during this year’s Six Nations.

Italy left for Edinburgh on Thursday and the travelling party included Montanna Ioane who will play on the wing against Scotland. Ioane missed the Six Nations following his move to Melbourne Rebels. “It’s been great to have him back and we hope he’ll continue the form he showed for us last November,” coach Kieran Crowley said.

Scotland have named a new captain for the match in Rory Darge and Italy have done likewise, giving the honour to Federico Ruzza, the Benetton forward. Tommaso Allan, the experienced former Scotland Under-20 international, will start at stand-off for the Azzurri whose World Cup preparations also include a Test against Ireland in Dublin and home games versus Romania and Japan. The tournament itself will see Italy play in Pool A against hosts France, three-time winners New Zealand, Namibia and Uruguay.

Italy (v Scotland, Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm): L Pani; P Bruno, T Menoncello, L Morisi, M Ioane; T Allan, M Page Rel; F Zani, E Faiva, P Ceccarelli, D Sisi, A Zambonin, F Ruzza (capt), M Zuliani, T Halafihi.